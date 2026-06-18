Only Jealous Pinko Losers Begrudge Elon Musk His Well-Deserved Success
Only Jealous Pinko Losers Begrudge Elon Musk His Well-Deserved Success
California’s Insane ‘Prove You’re Gay’ Law
California’s Insane ‘Prove You’re Gay’ Law
American Nuclear Energy Reaches Milestone Decades in the Making. Is the 'Renaissance' Finally Happening?
American Nuclear Energy Reaches Milestone Decades in the Making. Is the 'Renaissance' Fina...
Trooping the Coroner
Trooping the Coroner
Father's Day: Music, My Aunt, My Career and My Dad
Father's Day: Music, My Aunt, My Career and My Dad
For Americans and Our Guests, the World Cup Runneth Over
For Americans and Our Guests, the World Cup Runneth Over
The 'Debate' Over Global Poverty Continues
The 'Debate' Over Global Poverty Continues
The Verdict Was Just. The Fallout Is a Hate Crime.
The Verdict Was Just. The Fallout Is a Hate Crime.
What History Teaches Us About Why So Many Eventually Flee Socialism
What History Teaches Us About Why So Many Eventually Flee Socialism
Ohio Doctor Ordered to Pay Nearly $1M After Medicare Fraud Conviction
Ohio Doctor Ordered to Pay Nearly $1M After Medicare Fraud Conviction
Man Charged with Funneling 'Charity' Donations to Hamas
Man Charged with Funneling 'Charity' Donations to Hamas
VIP
NRA, Gun Rights Groups Sue Michigan Over Firearm License, Registration Requirements
NRA, Gun Rights Groups Sue Michigan Over Firearm License, Registration Requirements
Trump and Iran Sign Preliminary Peace Agreement
Trump and Iran Sign Preliminary Peace Agreement
FTC and States Sue Group That Pushed Deceptive Transgender Care Claims on Kids
FTC and States Sue Group That Pushed Deceptive Transgender Care Claims on Kids
OPINION

Is Gov. DeWine Uncovering Data Center Realities?

Samantha Fillmore
Samantha Fillmore | Jun 18, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Is Gov. DeWine Uncovering Data Center Realities?
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced that he directed the chair of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to pause consideration of any new data center tax exemption requests while the Ohio General Assembly’s Joint Data Center Committee studies the growth of data centers in the Buckeye State. More specifically, the Joint Data Center Committee will study ways in which data centers impact energy use and rates, the environment, and local communities.

Advertisement

In a world where governors have been tripping over themselves to welcome this technological and economic development to their states, DeWine’s announcement is a refreshing change of pace.

According to the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, the Buckeye State is home to more than 200 data centers, earning it the ranking of fifth in the country for data centers. DeWine noted in his announcement that, “One of the reasons Ohio has been so successful in attracting new businesses and creating jobs is that we have invested in the data infrastructure needed to support complex technological innovation.”

Data centers initially appear as technological gold mines for economic development and have the power to entice even the most technologically averse governor. However, if states that choose to host these data centers do not have the resources or the infrastructure to support the energy behemoths, all citizens will feel an added financial burden each month when it’s time to pay their electricity bills.

A governor’s decision to welcome these massive data centers into one’s own state, community, and energy grid is one not to be taken lightly. Much less is it a decision that should be aggressively incentivized with tax exemptions.

Gov. DeWine’s decision to halt tax incentives for any future data centers acknowledges this fact.

As data centers have become increasingly mainstream in daily discourse, it is natural for Americans to have concerns about what exactly the development of data centers will do to their local community. With new technology comes uncharted paths and decisions.

Recommended

Only Jealous Pinko Losers Begrudge Elon Musk His Well-Deserved Success Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY ENERGY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOBS OHIO TAXES

These decisions branch into a myriad of disciplines, from land use to energy siting, energy grid reliability, energy transmission infrastructure, jobs, taxes, internet privacy and security, and so much more.

However, one of the most vital components of data centers lies at the heart of what feeds the behemoths. What it consumes. Energy. Thus, the topic of energy is most likely at the forefront of the discussions and deliberations about data center development among the Ohio General Assembly’s Joint Data Center Committee.

The large-scale energy demands of data centers in states that do not prioritize affordable and reliable sources of energy will almost certainly lead to disruptions in energy availability and increased costs for ratepayers. In these cases, data center development is harmful to a state’s economic well-being and irresponsible to citizens in the surrounding communities.

This is a proven phenomenon. According to a September 2025 report from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), in seven states serviced by the large, regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection—Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia—utility customers have collectively paid $4.3 billion for transmission upgrades needed to connect large data centers in 2024 alone.

To be a good fit for data centers, to protect ratepayers, and to ensure prosperity for Ohio, the Ohio Legislature, utility companies, and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio should prioritize energy affordability, reliability, and full-spectrum cleanliness. This energy renaissance will result in economic prosperity.

Advertisement

Presently, the Ohio Legislature is considering Ohio Senate Bill 294, which would guide the state’s Power Siting Board on the intent of the General Assembly that the energy powering the Buckeye State should be “affordable, reliable and clean.” Moreover, the energy produced and the way it is produced shall rely on domestically sourced materials and “minimize reliance” on “foreign adversary nations for critical materials or manufacturing.”

At a time when many states are bidding for data center development, a critical look at the effects associated with it is crucial and forward-thinking. If Ohio wishes to remain among the top states for data center development and wishes to continue its tax exemptions to do so, the Ohio General Assembly’s Joint Data Center Committee, along with Gov. DeWine, should prioritize sound energy policy.

Samantha Fillmore (sfillmore@heartland.org) is the senior state government relations manager at The Heartland Institute.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Only Jealous Pinko Losers Begrudge Elon Musk His Well-Deserved Success Kurt Schlichter
California’s Insane ‘Prove You’re Gay’ Law Derek Hunter
Trooping the Coroner Alan Joseph Bauer
For Americans and Our Guests, the World Cup Runneth Over Laura Hollis
These People Are Nuts! Kevin McCullough
We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Shocking Hockey News Out of Canada, While the American Press Is Still Bothered by Baseball Bible Verses Brad Slager
Advertisement