Don’t Let the Left Shackle You With Juneteenth Propaganda

Juneteenth is a powerful reminder that the Democrats lost their war for slavery.

Yes, the glorious news of Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation finally made its two-year trek to the great state of Texas. On June 19, 1865, U.S. Major General Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3 and proclaimed, in part: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

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WHO IS JUNETEENTH FOR?

This freedom was made possible by whites, blacks, Asians, and Hispanics who fought for the Union. (Of course, all these groups also fought for the failed Confederacy.) Juneteenth doesn’t belong to one particular group. It belongs to every American. The abolition of slavery began the dismantling of destructive and artificial color barriers. It would take over a century for further attacks on human dignity in the form of “black codes” and Jim Crow laws to be burned on the trash heap of Democratic Party history. Anti-miscegenation laws, which made marriages like mine illegal (white wife, brown husband), were also used to prevent “transracial” adoptions (like the multi-color family of fifteen I grew up in).

Scientific racism malevolently divided the world into different “races”, and I reject it. We’re one human race. I know that’s triggering to the DEI crowd. I write about this in my brand-new book and documentary, "Should Have Been Aborted." (Watch the documentary livestreamed on the Radiance Foundation’s Facebook page on Juneteenth at 7 P.M ET.)

Slavery was not just a tool of “white supremacy”. It was (and is) a barbaric tool of humankind. Romans enslaved an estimated five to ten million (mostly white) people. Northern African Barbary pirates (Muslims) enslaved over a million Europeans. The Mayans and Aztecs enslaved millions. China enslaved (and continues to enslave) its own people. Native Americans enslaved each other; they also took thousands of black slaves. Japan reportedly enslaved millions of Chinese during World War II. African nations Benin and Ghana formally apologized for their role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Today, the nations leading in modern slavery are in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

WHAT DOES JUNETEENTH MEAN TO ME?

I was adopted on Juneteenth. My truly diverse family is filled with white, black, mixed, Asian, Native American, able, and disabled lives. I’m a genetic mix of many different ancestries. According to a recent genetic test, I’m 59.3 percent European and 36.8 percent African. I also have trace amounts of Asian and Mexican ancestry in my DNA. I’m also more Native American than Elizabeth Warren! Then again, who isn’t?

As a Christian, I see racism for what it is: a sin. Our best weapon against it is the One who colorfully created us in His image. Without Christ, there’s no true unity. That’s why I can never embrace toxic ideologies like Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality, or Anti-Racism. These warped worldviews see Christianity as the enemy and racist equity and perpetual guilt as their deity.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Democrat President Biden signed Juneteenth legislation into law in 2021. Oh, the irony of Democratic leaders opining about how great an achievement that was while never once apologizing for their party’s rabid commitment to inequality. I’m glad they finally caught up with the party of Lincoln. I despise the official name given to the federal holiday: Juneteenth National Independence Day. This wasn’t our nation’s independence. That belongs to July 4th. So, who then became “independent”? The Democrats in the South made sure freed slaves would see little “independence” by oppressing them with systemic racism for another century. This included terrorizing them with the Democrat-founded Ku Klux Klan.

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History is illuminating and constructive. Yet, the Smithsonian takes issue with historicity. The National Museum of African American History and Culture’s (NMAAHC) webpage on Juneteenth doesn’t mention Republicans or Democrats, and it refuses to assign credit or culpability. It barely mentions Lincoln. It ignores the grim reality that 642,427 Union soldiers died in the fight against the radically pro-slavery Confederacy. The NMAAHC omits white abolitionists. Instead, the taxpayer-funded museum reduces Juneteenth down to some woke sense of blackness: “…remember the [black] ancestors who sacrificed, remember the bloodshed in the struggle, remember the collective strength of people of the African diaspora, and finally remember the spirituality and transcendent joy that enabled us to overcome."

No. Juneteenth is a clarion call that we overcame—black, white, and every hue in between—together, and we can only move forward the same way.

IS THE TRUTH BLACK OR WHITE?

Ibram X. Kendi, the race-hustling New York Times bestselling author of How To Be An Anti-Racist, shared this astounding nonsense with CNN. Kendi, invoking his powers of DEI, said: “White people did not save black people from slavery…black people freed themselves through their resistance.” Oh, ok.

The Left has turned a great celebration of shared humanity—Juneteenth—into another casualty of CRT/DEI/LGBTQXYZ (see here, here, here, here, and here). It’s been used as a bludgeon against “whiteness” and basic facts. Republican Frederick Douglass, who was born a slave but became one of the most eloquent orators of human dignity and biblical justice, called out the Kendis of the world from the past: “We should never forget that the ablest and most eloquent voices ever raised on behalf of the black man’s cause, were the voices of white men. Not for the race, not for color, but for man and manhood alone they labored, fought and died.”

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One of the greatest white men I’ve ever known was my late father, Henry Bomberger. He ignored the naysayers who insisted you have to be the same color to love somebody. I dedicate an entire chapter to him in my book, "Should Have Been Aborted." My dad gave his absolute all to us — my Mom, siblings, me, anyone. He loved like Jesus, and that kind of Love has no color. Truth has no color.

This Juneteenth, let’s remember that when Truth breaks through, captives are always set free.

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