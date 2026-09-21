Truth Is Not Political Fear Mongering

"The goal of socialism is communism."— Vladimir Lenin

Last week was the 239th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. Last week, we also had a New York Times writer, Tim Balk, seek to desensitize us to the truth about socialism in his article "Seeking Jolt, G.O.P. Turns to New Red Scare." It is obvious that Mr. Balk is not an intelligent individual, but as a so-called journalist, his intentional and purposeful political attempt to deceive the American people is highly disconcerting. Just a simple understanding of the aforementioned quote of Vladimir Lenin gives us a direct understanding of the relationship between the economic model of Marxism, socialism, and the societal end state, communism. Anyone who has a basic understanding of political philosophy, which it is clear Mr. Balk does not, can comprehend the truth that socialism is an enabler for communism. You cannot reach a communist system of governance without a socialist economic model.

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Maybe that is too hard for Mr. Balk to grasp, but history has proven such.

I would recommend that Mr. Balk, instead of writing an absurd, politically driven piece of tomfoolery, pick up a copy of the 1848 Communist Manifesto and read it. If not, let me encapsulate the truth with a short synopsis. These delusional individuals running about claiming to be Democratic Socialists are textbook Marxists. These are the people who openly assert their disdain for the U.S. Constitution and affirm that it is an obstacle to their "fundamental transformation." Many of these Marxists' agenda points and platform positions align directly with the planks of Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto. And remember that the League of the Just, an oxymoronic moniker, rebranded themselves as the Communist League and in 1847 paid Marx to write their manifesto. Sadly, we here in the United States have fallen for the propaganda of these "Progressives," the rebranded moniker of Communists to infiltrate America.

The first plank of Marx is the abolition of property in land and the application of all rents of land to public purposes. I never thought that home ownership was a reflection of white supremacy, yet that is what Cea Weaver, who holds a position in the Mamdani administration, stated. Marxists despise private property ownership, while Natural Rights theory, the basis of our Declaration of Independence, affirms property as one of our unalienable rights.

The second plank of Marx is a heavy progressive or graduated income tax, exactly the system that we have. And you continue to hear more about "tax the rich," and let's not forget Obama's wealth redistribution scheme that he confided to Joe the Plumber in Ohio. Along with that, Marx also promotes the abolition of all rights of inheritance, and we have the absurd estate tax in America. These tax policies explain Marx's theory of "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs."

Marx advocated for the centralized control of credit in the hands of the State by means of a National Bank with State capital. And most dangerously, Marx and his current acolytes embrace his premise of extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State. We refer to that as the nationalization of economic production.

Marx's final plank was for free education for all children in public schools and the combination of education with industrial production. Anyone who does not understand why Marxists are against educational freedom and parental choice, well, here is the reason. As a matter of fact, Vladimir Lenin stated, "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted." This clearly explains why, here in America, we have a younger generation that heavily supports socialism. Funny, some think it relates to social media.

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However, this statement by the communist leader Lenin provides a clear view into the Marxist perspective: "As long as there is a state, there is no freedom. Where there is freedom, there will be no state." Lenin explains to us the inverse, adversarial relationship between freedom and the onerous Leviathan entity known as "the State." And NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani affirmed this when, in his inauguration speech, he said, "We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism." Karl Marx and all subsequent communist leaders would be proud of his statement, as it reflects the mainstreaming of the State's rise over the preeminent freedom of the individual in America.

Mr. Balk, this short synopsis that I have provided is not a "Red Scare."It is the truth, and the truth will set you free. Then again, as a Marxist, perhaps you do not want individual freedom?

Now, what is fear-mongering?

The repeated nonsense of referring to President Trump as a Nazi, which was short for National Socialist, or fascist. The latter I find humorous since the Marxist organization Antifa (anti-fascist) goes about threatening and beating up people with whom they disagree. Or, at worst, assassinating them, as we saw a year ago with Charlie Kirk. The rhetoric of fear-mongering and demonization from the Marxist left is incessant: constitutional conservatives are white supremacists. Heck, Blacks who do not vote for Joe Biden, or leftists, ain't black.

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The real jolt, Mr. Balk, comes from those who seek to denigrate, disparage, and deny any open debate on the two very different political philosophies of Classical Liberalism, today's conservatism, and Marxism, with its economic enabler socialism and its end goal communism. We must have honest conversation, truthfulness, and yes, the political party once known as the Democrats has fully welcomed Marxism, socialism, and communism. They have fully admitted to the American people that they do not even believe in America as a sovereign Constitutional Republic. If that is what they believe in, that is their freedom to do so. And I have the freedom to challenge it and discuss it, so stop with the "Red Scare" rhetoric, which is no different from Islamists who shout out "Islamophobia" when they are hit with the truth.

Then again, we should not be surprised that Marxists have joined with Islamists in using the theory/practice of taqiyya in order to advance their respective ideologies. That being the case, especially since both Marxism and Islamism despise individual rights, freedoms, and liberties. Truth, not scare tactics!

Steadfast and Loyal.

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