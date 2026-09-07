How the Left Turned Into a Cult

Years ago, no one would have imagined the Democrats weakening laws against child molesters, promoting men to compete against women in biological sports and putting conservatives behind bars for their political views. Now they blindly accept it, with their only defense turning the debate around and bashing President Donald Trump (TDS).

Advertisement

Cults are defined as top-down, with high control, us-versus-them thinking, and punishment of doubt. Democrats who disagree are considered heretics and purged from the party. A classic example is the ostracism of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). Because he opposed the Democrat Party on some issues, he is now shunned and has almost been pushed out of the party. A poll from Quinnipiac found that most Pennsylvania Democrats want him out. He is not up for reelection until 2028, but three Democratic members of Congress — Brendan Boyle, Chris Deluzio, Summer Lee — and others are already floated as challengers.

Even though Fetterman votes with Democrats 88 percent of the time, that’s not enough because they are policing beliefs, not votes.

How did they get to this stage? It’s like heating up a frog slowly in water; it happened so gradually Democrats didn’t realize it. With the mainstream media covering for them every step of the way (only 3.7 percent of journalists are Republicans), Democrats saw only positive spin, which ignored how crazy their party was becoming.

Consequently, there is very little division within the Democrat Party, unlike the Republican Party. They cleverly line up candidates for races that rarely have viable primary opponents, unlike Republicans who think individually and don’t tell each other what to do. So the Republicans end up wasting massive amounts of money against each other during the primaries, leaving them with less money for the general election opposing Democrats.

The Democratic Socialists are taking over the party, increasing the authoritarian tilt. Avowed communists are running for office and winning. A hispanic gay Democrat friend of mine told me he is unwelcome at Democrat events in Arizona because he is perceived as too moderate; he doesn’t use the jargon of the Democratic Socialists, adopting stylistic lingo like talking with a barrio accent. Several far-left Democrats attempting to win offices in the Arizona Legislature this year ran on a platform of “No Safe Seats,” primarying moderate Democrats.

The left now conducts violent riots everywhere, especially on college campuses, inner cities and ICE facilities. They celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They want violent criminals released from prison, including illegal aliens.

The Democrat elite culture enforces their package of “sacred silence” — systemic racism, “gender-affirming” care as settled, “climate change” as a moral emergency that ends tradeoffs, Jan. 6 as the only serious threat to the republic — that is non-negotiable. Data that cuts the other way, such as crime spikes, the dangers of medical-transition evidence, pandemic school-closure costs, and the atrocities of illegal immigration, is not weighed; it is labeled as bigotry or “misinformation.”

Like cults, they use loaded language and exclude anyone who diverges from this Orwellian groupthink. They have changed the language to force their viewpoints into it: Latinx, “birthing persons,” “equity” (not equality), “undocumented,” “gender-affirming,” and “mostly peaceful” are now common. This is how cults shrink thought, because if you cannot say “woman,” you cannot argue about women’s sports.

Advertisement

Similar to Maoist “struggle sessions,” Democrats demand public apologies for old jokes or votes, known as “ritual confessions.” The point is not truth; it is submission.

They control who you may read and talk to, through big tech blocking and shadowbanning conservative points of view (thank goodness Elon Musk bought Twitter, so there is now one big tech platform that doesn’t ensure one monolithic political view).

Manichean cosmology justifies using radical language to discredit the opposing side. To Democrats, Republicans are considered evil and illegitimate, fascists, a “threat to democracy” and racists by structure.

The end justifies the means to today’s Democrats. They pressure big tech and large corporations, treat courts as illegitimate when they lose and utilized COVID-19 emergency powers that outlasted the era.

They sit around in secret meetings plotting how to take Republicans down with lawfare, concocting legal schemes that don’t follow the law — but by judge-shopping, they can ensure sympathetic rulings. They pretend the targeted Republicans are being prosecuted for odd violations of the law, not their politics, in order to fool the public. The mainstream media dutifully reports this spin.

The few Democrats who have left the party now understand that they were in a cult. Some became red-pilled due to COVID-19; the lockdowns and vaccine mandates opened their eyes. I’ll never forget the huge number of nurses who started following me on X during COVID. Fetterman says his values did not change; the party did.

Advertisement

This should come as no surprise since Democrats are the party of groups — minorities, LGBTQ, unions, etc. — whereas Republicans are the party of individual rights. Republicans value free thought and debate. Democrats treat everyone collectively, with their special interest groups making the decisions for all.

Democrats used to claim to be the party of free thinking years ago. The ACLU was formed to protect fringe viewpoints. But all of that has disappeared, and the left doesn’t even use that type of language anymore. The ACLU only defends fringe left-wing views now, with rare, minor exceptions. Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz was the epitome of the old-style classical liberal. He’s since seen the light and left the Democrat Party.

How far will it go? The left now openly acknowledges they want to destroy the country and tear it all down to be rebuilt from scratch. Darializa Avila Chevalier, who won her Democrat primary and now faces a Nov. 3, 2026 general election for New York’s 13th congressional district, is co-founder of a group that called for “nothing short of the total collapse” of the “American empire,” with the goal to “eradicate America” and “Western civilization.”

This is how communists come into power: total allegiance to the cult, with any dissent swiftly and brutally punished. It will be terrifying to see how far they get.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.