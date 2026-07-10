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OPINION

ACLJ Sues Maryland Town Over 'Noncitizen' Voter Registry

Jordan Sekulow
Jordan Sekulow | Jul 10, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
ACLJ Sues Maryland Town Over 'Noncitizen' Voter Registry
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The ACLJ has long recognized the critical importance—and value—of voting in America. With that understanding comes the calling to protect it. The ACLJ has fought for voter integrity and the sanctity of the vote for decades, going back to Bush v. Gore and as recently as representing the Colorado GOP all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court against lawfare attempting to block President Trump from appearing on the ballot, along with multiple other state GOPs facing similar challenges. We even represented the Green Party of Nevada when it faced lawfare aimed at keeping its candidate off the ballot. We routinely monitor and file briefs in election law cases.

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Why do we take this so seriously? Voting is important in America. That’s why the ACLJ now represents our friends at the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), and we just filed a lawsuit to force the town of Cheverly, Maryland, to hand over the records of its reported “noncitizen” voter registry. Apparently, the town created a parallel voter registry for noncitizens to vote in local elections, and now they don’t want people to know about it.

Take action with the ACLJ. Sign our petition: Defend Election Integrity.

We are all for local decisions and control over policy, but voting is an American privilege. And voting for local elections is one thing, but every serious person understands that the growing number of municipalities running these noncitizen voter registries is meant to be a transitional step. Does anyone seriously think a valid voter registration in one municipality won’t eventually be used to register to vote somewhere else?

And even if it’s not, why hide it? (Attempts to visit a website page that apparently once featured the amendment to the charter creating this registry now lead to a dead link.) If it is such a good thing the town did, why keep it in the shadows? Why blatantly ignore the very clear and basic requirements of the Maryland Public Records Act (MPIA)—basically Maryland’s version of the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that we regularly litigate?

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Related:

MARYLAND

Our client AAF sent an MPIA request back in October of 17, 2025, simply asking for records of the registry, with no meaningful response. AAF has even reached out more than once since then to follow up. Nothing.

What is Cheverly hiding? Why don’t they want any sunshine? What in those records is worth blatantly violating state law to hide? Our lawsuit will get to the bottom of it. We’ll do our part to enforce the law for our client and then share what we find with you.

The town will have around a month to respond to our lawsuit, and we will keep you posted as the case develops.

Tom Jones, AAF’s founder, had this to say:

We’re thrilled the ACLJ is representing us and helping us enforce the law requiring these records to be released. Cheverly ignored us, but now we’re not alone. We look forward to working with the ACLJ in uncovering what the town clearly wants to keep buried, and we urge all Americans to engage in their communities, too. Don’t think, "Oh, that’s Maryland, I’m fine here." No, we must all be vigilant all the time.

Our research is confirming Cheverly is not alone. The number of jurisdictions making this move is increasing. Americans need to pay attention. Voting is no light thing. It is special and must be vigilantly guarded.

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That’s why the ACLJ has engaged in voting rights and ballot integrity cases for years. And that’s why we need you to join us. Today is Cheverly, Maryland. Don’t wait until it’s your state or city.

Stand with us today! Sign our petition: Defend Election Integrity.

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