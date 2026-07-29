Older Voters Will Shape Georgia’s Election, New AARP Poll Finds

A new AARP survey finds that Georgia voters 50 and older are poised to play a decisive role in this November’s closely watched governor and Senate races, reinforcing why AARP is investing in a bipartisan polling series focused on the issues that matter most to older Americans.

Advertisement

Conducted by the bipartisan polling firms of Fabrizio Ward (Republican) and Impact Research (Democrat), the Georgia survey is the second release in AARP’s 2025 battleground polling. The effort is designed to better understand what motivates voters 50-plus, the issues shaping their decisions, and how those priorities may influence some of the nation’s most competitive elections.

The survey found older Georgians are focused on kitchen-table issues, including rising prices, protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering healthcare costs, and keeping utilities affordable. The findings offer a snapshot of the priorities that are likely to shape this year’s campaigns.

At AARP, we don’t endorse candidates, elected officials or political parties. Our mission is to raise visibility on issues that matter to Americans 50-plus. Through our polling series, we’re giving voters, candidates, and policymakers a clearer picture of what this influential voting bloc is thinking as election day approaches.

The Georgia results underscore just how important these voters will be.

In the state’s 2026 primary, voters age 50-plus accounted for 68 percent of all ballots cast. Our survey also found that 88 percent of older voters rate themselves as a “10” on a 10-point motivation-to-vote scale, compared with 62 percent of voters under age 50.

Perhaps even more significant, one in eight Georgia 50-plus voters identifies as a swing voter. In races expected to be decided by only a few percentage points, those voters could ultimately determine who serves as Georgia’s next governor and who represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

Beyond the horse race, the survey offers important insight into the issues driving voter decision-making.

Affordability emerged as a top concern among Georgia voters 50-plus, followed by border security and immigration. These concerns reflect a desire for practical solutions that strengthen financial security and help families navigate rising costs.

Financial security remains central to many voters’ outlook.

Nearly half (48 percent) of 50-plus Georgia voters say Social Security is, or will become, a major source of household income. An overwhelming 92 percent say they are more likely to support a candidate who will make sure Americans receive the Social Security they’ve earned through a lifetime of hard work.

More notable is the intensity behind that support: 77 percent say they would be much more likely to support such a candidate. According to veteran pollster Bob Ward of Fabrizio Ward, that level of support is “outrageously high” and cuts across the political spectrum, underscoring that protecting Social Security remains one of the most powerful issues motivating older voters.

In a state expected to feature a highly competitive Senate race, those numbers suggest that candidates who speak to protecting Social Security will be addressing one of the issues that matters most to Georgia's decisive bloc of voters.

Healthcare affordability also is important. Eighty-seven percent of voters aged 50 and older say they would be more likely to support a candidate who would expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices to help lower costs.

Advertisement

Taken together, the findings paint a clear picture of an electorate focused less on partisan politics and more on issues that directly affect everyday life. Older voters continue to prioritize financial security, dependable retirement income, and policies that protect household budgets.

Georgia is the second state in AARP’s voter engagement polling series, following Ohio in June. Additional surveys will be released throughout the election cycle, providing a closer look at the priorities shaping America’s largest and most reliable voting bloc.

View the full survey results at www.aarp.org/ga2026voterpoll. Additional information about AARP’s 2026 battleground polling series is available at www.aarp.org/voterpolls2026 and aarp.org/GApoll.

John Hishta is Senior Vice President of Campaigns at AARP, leading nationwide efforts to elevate the voices of Americans 50-plus. He has spearheaded some of the country’s most impactful campaigns and previously held senior leadership roles in Republican congressional politics, including Executive Director of the NRCC.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.