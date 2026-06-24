A Green Card Isn't a Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Tuesday that border officers can place a lawful permanent resident on immigration parole - effectively suspending their entry - based on a reasonable suspicion of criminal conduct, without first proving the crime by clear and convincing evidence. The case is Lau v. Garland, and it is a straightforward win for executive authority over immigration. It is also a ruling that the political left is treating as a constitutional emergency. It isn't.

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Muk Choi Lau is a lawful permanent resident who returned from a trip to China in 2012. A border officer, aware that Lau had been accused of selling counterfeit clothing in New Jersey, placed him on immigration parole rather than admitting him as a returning resident. The parole decision meant that instead of re-entering in his full lawful-permanent-resident status, Lau was treated as a new arrival - which changed the government's removal options when he later pleaded guilty to the counterfeiting charge. Lau argued the officer lacked authority to make that call without meeting a clear-and-convincing-evidence standard for the underlying crime. The Supreme Court disagreed.

"Border officers did not have the burden to establish by clear and convincing evidence that Lau had committed a crime involving moral turpitude," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority. The immigration statute grants broad discretionary authority to parole applicants "for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit." Thomas read that grant of authority as applying to returning residents in certain circumstances - a reading the government argued for and the court accepted.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, joined by her two liberal colleagues. Her concern is that the decision hands the government a mechanism to impose what she called "immigration limbo" before conviction. That's a legitimate worry to articulate. It is not, however, a winning constitutional argument. The parole authority exists in statute. Congress wrote it. The question before the court was whether the statute's text supported its use in this context. The majority concluded it did. Dissenting from that conclusion doesn't require a constitutional theory - it requires a different reading of the same statutory words. Jackson offered one. Six justices disagreed.

The Alliance for Justice, a liberal advocacy group, characterized the decision as an "expanded path for revoking green cards." That framing is misleading. The ruling doesn't revoke green cards. It holds that a border officer can exercise a statutory parole authority against a returning resident when there's a credible basis to believe the resident has committed a crime of moral turpitude. The green card's legal status was not voided. The officer's discretion was upheld. Those are different things and conflating them is how advocacy groups generate outrage from otherwise unremarkable administrative law decisions.

Advancing American Freedom, founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, called it an important check on those who "abuse the privilege of being granted lawful permanent resident status." That framing is closer to the legal reality. A green card is a significant privilege. The United States extends it to people who have established lawful ties to the country - family relationships, employment, investment, refugee protection. The system is not designed to be a one-way door that bars the government from exercising any authority over a holder who later commits crimes. The idea that accusation of a crime should trigger zero administrative response until conviction is a standard the government applies to no other class of traveler. It isn't obvious why green card holders should be categorically exempt.

The broader backdrop matters here. This case started under the Obama administration and worked its way through the courts for more than a decade. It is not a Trump administration creation. The Trump administration did argue it before the court - and argued for an expansive reading of executive immigration authority, which the court accepted. That reading will remain the law regardless of who occupies the White House. Immigration authority is executive authority, and courts have consistently granted the executive wide latitude in administering it.

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The policy principle behind the decision is sound. America's immigration system is built on the premise that lawful entry is a privilege the country extends, not a right the government can't manage. Lawful permanent residents have strong legal protections - far stronger than visa holders or undocumented arrivals. But those protections operate within a statutory framework Congress wrote. The discretion border officers have always had over entry decisions - discretion the court affirmed today - is part of that framework, not a circumvention of it.

Thirty years of working in institutional investment management has taught me that the difference between a rule and a standard is the difference between predictability and discretion. The dissent's concern is essentially that this decision gives the government too much discretion and too little judicial oversight at the border. That's a real tension in immigration law; one the court has navigated imperfectly for a century. But the answer to that tension isn't to read the parole statute so narrowly that it effectively disappears. The answer is for Congress to clarify it - which it hasn't done, and which the court has now done for them.

The green card is not a shield from the government's authority to administer immigration law. It never was. The court said so clearly Tuesday. That's not a blank check. It's a reading of the statute Congress wrote.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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