America Needs Fewer Performers and More Adults

Ronald Reagan called the Soviet Union an evil empire and meant it. He didn't hedge, qualify, or wait for a focus group. He built the military, stationed Pershing missiles in Europe over fierce opposition, and helped accelerate the collapse of a system that had enslaved hundreds of millions. On American movie screens, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Sylvester Stallone played men who took responsibility, absorbed punishment, and didn't apologize for their convictions. That wasn't mere entertainment. It was a cultural argument — and it was winning.

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I arrived in California in 1990. The economy was thriving, the Republican Party was still competitive, and the state had a future worth arguing about. Thirty-five years of one-party rule later, California's own Department of Finance confirms a net domestic loss of 216,000 residents in the year ending July 2025 alone — dead last in U-Haul's outbound migration index for the sixth consecutive year. California's population grows only because international immigration and births barely offset the domestic bleeding. The families who packed the trucks weren't abandoning the weather. They were escaping unaffordable housing, collapsing public order, failing schools, and a political class that reframes every failure as evidence of insufficient spending. I watched it from Sherman Oaks and Ladera Ranch. The decline was not abstract.

The cultural left enabling that collapse has institutional muscle. The Democratic Socialists of America now claim more than 100,000 members and are converting that base into wins at every level of government. DSA-endorsed assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral Democratic primary in 2025. DSA candidates have taken seats in Congress, state legislatures, and city councils from Seattle to Atlanta. In the June 2026 Maine Democratic Senate primary, Bernie Sanders-endorsed Graham Platner won despite a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo he had carried for nearly two decades, deleted Reddit posts calling himself a "communist," and reports of sexually explicit messages to multiple women while married. Elizabeth Warren endorsed him. Bernie Sanders stuck by him. The Democratic establishment needs the Senate seat and rationalized the rest.

The DSA platform is socialism in summer clothing. Medicare for All. Green New Deal. Abolish ICE. Every failed idea from the Soviet Union to Venezuela gets repackaged for an audience that never read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn or studied the price controls that produced Venezuelan breadlines. Thomas Sowell observed that the first lesson of economics is scarcity, and the first lesson of politics is to ignore that lesson. The DSA has made a religion of ignoring it.

The anti-masculine turn in this cultural project is not incidental — it's operational. I coached youth football and rugby for many years. I have a son who graduated from West Point and a brother who retired as a Green Beret Weapons Sergeant. What I've seen on practice fields, in boardrooms, and in federal courtrooms where I testify as an expert witness on fiduciary duty is consistent: discipline and accountability produce outcomes. Boys who learn to absorb failure, compete honestly, and take responsibility become better men, better fathers, and better citizens. A culture that labels those instincts 'toxic' doesn't liberate young men. It disarms them and then blames them for struggling.

Traditional family structures, merit-based advancement, and respect for biological reality are not right-wing inventions. They're patterns observed across cultures and centuries that produced societies capable of sustaining themselves. Dismantling them in the name of equity doesn't expand freedom. It expands the state — and the dependency that follows.

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Donald Trump's political durability traces back to the same source that made Reagan and Wayne resonate with ordinary Americans. He speaks plainly about borders, trade, law enforcement, and national strength without hedging. The left calls it dangerous populism. Millions of working-class voters — many of them Democrats for decades — hear it as the most basic form of adult governance: secure the country, enforce the laws equally, let people keep what they earn, and stop treating American sovereignty as something to apologize for.

The results of the alternative are in. Crime data, migration patterns, business relocations, school enrollment figures — none of them flatter the progressive theory. Adults evaluate outcomes. Performers repeat the theory louder. The Reagan-Wayne archetype was never about a particular era or aesthetic. It was about the expectation that leaders would stand up, take responsibility, and deliver results rather than construct elaborate explanations for why the results are someone else's fault.

My mother taught Head Start for years, working with kids who needed structure and stability more than anything else. My boys needed the same things — different scale, same principle. The country needs it too. Not a nostalgia act. Not a rhetorical performance. Men and women who govern like adults, accountable to results rather than applause. The country has been hungry for that for a long time. The appetite is only growing.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS in criminal justice from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPenn, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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