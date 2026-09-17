The Constitution Is America's Greatest Business Charter 

On September 17, 1787, 39 men signed a document we celebrate as the world's most successful and enduring political charter. In our nation's 250th year, it is worth remembering that the Constitution is not only a charter of limited government and ordered liberty; it is also the greatest business charter ever written. No governing charter has done more to create the conditions in which enterprise can flourish: stable laws, secure property, enforceable contracts, free exchange, individual liberty, and protection from arbitrary power.

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The men who gathered in Philadelphia knew commerce under the “old system.” They lived as colonists in a mercantilist empire where the right to trade was a favor dispensed by the Crown, where charters went to the well-connected, and where a merchant's property and contracts were secure only so long as he stayed in the government's good graces. When they wrote a new charter, they were determined that American commerce would rest on a solid foundation of law, not on the shifting sands of political favor.

Consider what they built. The Commerce Clause , with related provisions, created a continental free-trade zone. The Constitution transformed 13 competing states into a vast common market. It gave Congress authority over interstate commerce and stripped the states of much of their power to erect protectionist barriers against one another. A merchant would no longer have to navigate 13 commercial regimes designed to favor local interests. Over time, that architecture helped knit 50 states into a single national economy.

The Contract Clause did something equally consequential: it placed the sanctity of agreements beyond ordinary political whim. States could not impair contractual obligations when doing so became politically convenient. In Dartmouth College v. Woodward (1819) , the Supreme Court held that a corporate charter is a contract the government cannot unilaterally rewrite, making the American corporation a secure and durable institution. The handshake deal, the warranty honored, the debt repaid: these are not merely good habits. They are habits our fundamental law was written to protect. A free economy still depends on something law alone cannot manufacture: people who keep their word.

The Fifth Amendment secured property against arbitrary taking by governments, giving builders and investors the confidence to plant seeds of capital today in anticipation of harvests decades away. The Patent and Copyright Clause turned the inventor's idea into property. Abraham Lincoln, the only president to hold a patent , said the patent system "added the fuel of interest to the fire of genius." Capital is patient only when property is secure. No one builds a factory, improves a farm, finances a railroad, or spends years developing an invention if government can arbitrarily confiscate the result.

Even the bankruptcy provisions reveal the founders' genius. By making financial failure a uniform legal process rather than a moral life sentence, the Constitution made honest risk-taking survivable. America treats business failure as a chapter, not necessarily a final verdict – often providing a fresh start with a reorganized enterprise- in large part because our charter is built that way.

The First Amendment’s protections of speech extend to commercial speech. The Free Exercise clause guarantees American business owners do not surrender their consciences at the shop door. From Quaker merchants who refused slave-made goods to family firms that still close on Sunday, the freedom to run an enterprise according to conviction is as American as enterprise itself. The courts have repeatedly affirmed that this freedom belongs to people in business, not just people at home.

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But constitutional liberty alone cannot make a free economy flourish. The founders' charter presupposes a certain kind of citizen – and therefore a certain kind of businessperson. The Contract Clause protects agreements, but markets still require people who keep their word. The Patent protection rewards inventors, but innovation requires people willing to create. Bankruptcy laws make risk survival possible, but prosperity requires people willing to take risks. The First Amendment protects commercial speech, but a free society requires people to be truthful and willing to tolerate disagreement. The Free Exercise Clause protects business owners guided by genuine conviction but requires people who respect those convictions. The Constitution supplies the architecture of economic freedom; character supplies the load-bearing walls.

The Constitution is more than an aspirational framework; it is a social contract – and that contract has been broken in the marketplace. Constitution Day is an appropriate occasion to name it plainly. Some of the most powerful companies in America have let themselves be conscripted into ideological campaigns for which their own customers and employees never asked. They apply rules generously to one viewpoint and severely to another. They let hiring and promotion turn on politics rather than merit. They lend the company's name and resources to radical agendas and call it virtue. We have seen financial institutions pressured to deny services based on viewpoint, employers urged to sort workers by race or ideology, technology companies enlisted to police lawful speech, and corporations graded by activist organizations according to their willingness to advance political causes unrelated to their business. That is not stewardship of the power this country entrusted to them. It is the conduct of a captured institution: a pawn on someone else's board, moved by someone else's hand.

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This matters because corporations today exercise forms of economic and cultural power the Founders could scarcely have imagined. A bank can determine who gets capital. A technology platform can determine who gets heard. A major employer can determine whether thousands of Americans feel free to speak honestly. An insurer can influence what “medical care” is available. With that power comes a responsibility not to recreate the arbitrary systems of favor and exclusion privately that our constitutional order rejected publicly.

The Founders' charter freed American enterprise from the oldest arrangement in commerce: security that lasted only as long as the powerful were pleased with you. A company that submits to ideological capture walks straight back into that arrangement. Its standing now depends on staying in the good graces of the loudest faction, and those graces are never paid in full. Every concession buys a short peace and a longer list of demands. Such a company is not free. It has changed masters, surrendering a liberty other Americans pledged their lives and fortunes to win. The Constitution did not abolish the feudal system so that American business could rebuild it inside its own headquarters.

That is why the label "American company" should mean more than a U.S. address. A company is American in the way that matters when it stays neutral on contested ideology, honors fiduciary duty to shareholders, serves customers without regard to politics or creed, and refuses to use payroll, platform, or treasury as instruments of a faction. It protects employees from viewpoint discrimination. It hires and promotes on merit. It does not outsource its conscience to activist scorekeepers.

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Neutrality does not mean moral indifference, nor does it mean that a company can never speak on a public question. It means something more disciplined: a business should not discriminate among employees, customers, or suppliers because of lawful political or religious beliefs; it should reward merit over identity; it should not deploy corporate resources for ideological purposes untethered from its mission; and it should not allow outside activists to substitute their priorities for the interests of shareholders, employees, and customers.

Our recent history is blunt about the alternative. Firms that traded neutrality for political fashion divided their workforces, alienated customers, invited legal and fiduciary risk, and drifted from the purpose the Constitution left them free to pursue: creating value under law. They tried to operate a favor system inside a charter written to abolish one, and the market, the courts, and the public have begun to present the bill.

This September 17, business leaders should reread the Founders’ charter as what it also is — an owners' manual for American enterprise, and a standard to be met.

As America marks 250 years, our companies should ask not merely whether they are incorporated in America, headquartered in America, or profitable in America, but whether they still embody the principles that made American enterprise exceptional. Do they protect freedom? Reward merit? Keep faith with customers and employees? Respect conscience? Welcome competition? Resist political favoritism? Steward their power rather than weaponize it?

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The Constitution gave American enterprise something unprecedented: the freedom to build without asking permission from the powerful. The Founders secured for commerce what no king ever granted — liberty under law. The question today is not whether the Constitution has kept faith with American business, but whether American business is keeping faith with the Constitution.

Liberty is not a burden to be managed but a strength to be unleashed, strong enough to have built this country and strong enough to build its next century.

Douglas H. Napier is Executive Chairman and CEO of 1792 Exchange, a nonprofit that helps companies get back to business through data, research, and confidential engagement with boards and executives.

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