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Greg Abbott Accuses Opponent of Resorting to Lawfare to Pull Down His Brutal Ad

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 03, 2026 10:30 AM
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Greg Abbott Accuses Opponent of Resorting to Lawfare to Pull Down His Brutal Ad
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Texas Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who is running against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial race, is threatening legal action against TV stations that air Abbott’s latest attack ad on her voting record on taxes.

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The ad claims that Hinojosa voted to raise property taxes, a chief issue amongst Texans, 40 times during her tenure in the state legislature. Hinojosa’s legal team claims that the ad is tantamount to defamation and has urged stations to pull the ad and issue a correction, or face “potential legal liability.”

Legal representation from the Abbott campaign has claimed that the ad is entirely factual, and that the Hinojosa campaign is mischaracterizing “the law and facts.” Another statement from a campaign official called the move to pull the ad “lawfare,” stating that “legal intimidation tactics are a tired piece of the Democrat playbook.”

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The $12 million ad buy has been playing since September 22. It’s the latest attack ad from the Abbott campaign against Hinojosa, who he will face off against on Election Day in just 31 days.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GREG ABBOTT | LAWSUIT | TEXAS
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