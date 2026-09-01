Democrats Won’t Even Talk to You

“I want to be President of all Americans,” said Joe Biden. Barack Obama said something similar about there not being red Americans or blue Americans, only Americans, or some such garbage. It’s garbage because in pursuit of that job, and in the execution of it, they do not speak to half the country at all. They want to control you, not talk with you.

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During his presidency, Barack Obama barely ever gave interviews to Fox News. Occasionally, he would do the Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly, but that was all that really comes to mind.

At his press conferences, Obama would work off a printed list of pre-screened reporters in something with all the choreography of a Broadway show. No surprise, or even challenging, questions were allowed or even attempted by the sycophants with press credentials.

Under Joe Biden, things got worse. He had the list of reporters with the screened questions, but he also had the questions and a picture of the reporter on his little cue card, so he wouldn’t be surprised by a woman or a black person speaking to him after having had a mental episode and slipping back to his youth, when he didn’t tolerate such insolence.

Where Donald Trump will speak to damn near anyone – the more they hate him, the more likely he is to take their calls – Democrats will only speak with other Democrats. Aside from the occasional shouted question from Peter Doocy he’d respond to, Joe Biden didn’t do a single interview with anyone at Fox News over his four years. Kamala Harris did one, and it was a disaster, but then all of her interviews with non-MSNBC personalities were disasters.

The current media configuration is Fox News either can’t or won’t get Democrats who aren’t named John Fetterman on (my favorite Democrat), and the left-wing corporate media either won’t have Republicans on, they get one on a panel to be shouted over or they get a Trump-hating RINO to agree with the Democrats while pretending it is reluctant or from a place of disappointment.

Nowhere is this an honest discussion or challenge to the orthodoxy the subject brought into the discussion.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a real conservative, either elected or from the punditry world, on MS Now. Honestly, I couldn’t testify that this has ever happened. I only see panels of leftists moderated by white women or gay black men. Aside from a few, it seems like that’s all they employ over there.

It doesn’t really matter – everyone on the network agrees with everyone else on the network. The closest they come to a disagreement on anything is how close to Hitler Trump is. Some think he’s über-Hitler, while others believe him to be max-Hitler. It’s compelling, Emmy-winning television.

What you won’t hear is an interview of a conservative. On CNN, they have a conservative they shout down, interrupt or ignore. On the Sunday shows, even though he looks like five people, they only really have Chris Christie.

Even candidates run in echo chambers. While he went on the Jesse Watters show, Abdul El-Sayed was basically given a softball interview. Whatever you think of Watters, he’s not going to seriously challenge someone like Brett Baier would.

After the “bro-fest” on Fox, Abdul was actually asked a relevant question about his friendship with racist Hasan Piker. After declaring that he disagrees with Hasan on many things (without getting specific), he said this election is about Michigan, not “a streamer from California.” Someone asked the obvious follow-up question, “Why’d you bring him to Michigan then?”

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Abdul saw the microphone said “Fox News” and immediately dismissed the only relevant question he got from a gaggle of otherwise butt-kissing leftists. No need to talk with half the state, as it’s clear he does not want to be “Senator for all Michiganders,” or else he’d talk with them, too.

We allow it, which is the real problem. People elected politicians who can’t answer tough questions because we don’t insist our politicians answer tough questions. Most hide, only engaging in photo-ops and speeches. El-Sayed only gives speeches and appears on shows where the lips of the interviewer serve as the seat – the kissing is so deep.

It’s the fault of voters for accepting this, but it is a situation created by the media – the security blanket of the left. If they did their jobs the way they insist they do their jobs, the way the awards they give each other pretend they do their jobs, we’d have a better informed public that would never elect a single one of these frauds.

But we don’t have that type of media, we have the type that fosters this bubble life because it’s profitable to pander to a select segment of the public.

It’s our fault for allowing this; for accepting and consuming it to make it profitable in the first place. We should demand better by being better and only vote for people sure enough in their convictions to be comfortable speaking to people who disagree with them, too.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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