What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die?

I don’t know Sunny Hostin, one of the center hags on The View, nor would I ever want to. I’m not in the habit of keeping company with racist, race hustlers or race baiters – I’m old fashioned that way. Sunny is all of those things and more. She is the equivalent of finding out your cancer-riddled dog has worms too, as there is no end to how horrible of a creature she is.

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I use the word “creature” there deliberately, as I’m don’t enjoy the fact that leftists like Sunny are of the same species as normal people. We barely are – the DNA is basically the same, but it becomes defective in the area that creates thinking and personality. That’s where Sunny becomes something different, something gross.

I wish I could say that the attacks she launched on the late Senator Lindsey Graham were the first time she conducted herself like a soulless ghoul, but being a soulless ghoul is the only reason she’s on television. Well, that and the role she plays as the resident race card whiner.

I don’t care what you thought of Lindsey Graham, a decent person doesn’t attack someone just after they die. You can be critical in the future, when they come up as a topic (if they do), but as the family and friends are dealing with the shock of the moment, good people don’t embrace their disgusting side (and everyone has one) by smearing someone in the midst of grief.

Sunny is not decent, nor is she a good person. On her first show after his death, Hostin said, “I didn't know him well. He had been on this show several times. I remember speaking to Meghan McCain about him quite a bit, because she was very close to him and was very disappointed in the change she saw after John McCain died. But I think that he was certainly this political chameleon. And his legacy is complicated and people are speaking out about the hypocrisy that you saw when he was John McCain's friend and when he became friends with Donald Trump.”

It's a trait of a coward and a scumbag to use a proxy to attack someone you don’t have the guts to put your name on, and that’s what Sunny did next. She went on to add, “Steve Schmidt, who's a political strategist and worked on the John McCain campaign in 2008, wrote just today: ‘Lindsey knew better.’ And he said, ‘he was a lonely and unprincipled man who betrayed his country for power and his decency for attention.’ That is someone that knew him. He also called him. 'A pilot fish, a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its deleterious and that's Lindsey...When you're talking about a complicated legacy and someone who may have betrayed his country for power. That seems to be, in my view, what his legacy became.”

Citing the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, which worked hard to cover up the predatory nature of another of their co-founders towards underage interns while hammering all the checks they could get their hands on is a weird flex, but when you’re an unscrupulous leftists with no moral compass…

When Sunny dies, and she will one day, I will not publicly cheer. Not because I will care – I will likely remain passionately indifferent to her and all the C.H.U.D.s on The View continued or ended existence. In fact, when Joy Behar dies, which will likely be much sooner than Sunny’s demise, I won’t cheer that either. Nor will I celebrate with Bill or Hillary Clinton shuffle off to Hell or Barack and Michelle Obama join them.

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I won’t dance on their graves not because I don’t have rhythm, but because I have a soul. Something the collective cast of The View lacks. My parents raised me in a way to not be like them. Have I always lived up to that standard? Of course not. But I try, and I aspire to.

If karma is real, these people are standing under a future avalanche of awful they add to on a daily basis. Whenever presented with the opportunity to simply not be horrible, people like those on The View don’t have it in them. I’d say shame on them, but they don’t have shame in them, so I’ll just say they should all go to Hell and leave it at that.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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