California’s Insane ‘Prove You’re Gay’ Law

I challenge you to prove your sexual orientation. Go!

Not sure how to do that? Good, because I don’t really want to know what you might come up with to prove it, any of it, in any direction. Plus, I’m not really interested – I don’t care what you do as long as whoever you do it with is of age and willing. You have to explain your life to God; I don’t.

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That being said, California is asking some people to prove that they’re gay so their companies can qualify for certain government contracts. Why? Because if there are set-asides for gay-owned businesses, someone might simply claim to be bisexual and get some of those contracts. How can you prove they’re lying? The state has a checklist to make sure recipients of gay set-asides are gay enough, which means we finally found some fraud Democrats are against.

It's true, the state has standards to prevent secret—some might say "closeted"—straight people from getting gay contracts with the state’s utilities.

No, you don’t have to walk in there and make out with a guy or bring in a string of people to claim they’ve had sex with you (though they’d probably accept both, honestly). Nope, you have to check one of the following boxes, according to Chris Rufo:

REQUIRED FOR LGBTBE APPLICANTS:

Proof of qualifying owner(s)' LGBT status

Copy of valid, municipal or state license/certificate of marriage, civil union, or domestic

partnership; or,

Proof of domestic partnership health insurance utilization; or,

Copy of petition for same-sex partner hospital visitation rights; or,

Evidence of completed or attempted parenting or family building efforts with same-sex partners, including surrogacy, adoption, or in-vitro fertilization procedures; or,

Joint living arrangement paperwork naming same-sex partner and reference to same-sex partner status must be made in the document. Examples of acceptable documents include: property, deeds/titles, lease or rental agreement, insurance (auto, health, home, etc.), phone/utility bills, wills, retirement plans, loans, lines of credit, investment holdings, etc.; or,

One letter from the NGLCC affiliate chamber leader attesting to LGBT status of each business owner; or,

Three letters of reference from personal contacts on their company letterhead or stationery who: have known owner for over one year; and can vouch for or attest to LGBT status; or,

One letter from a recognized LGBT organization attesting to LGBT status and signed by the organization leader or board member; or,

Physician carry letter evidencing gender reassignment or related medical procedures (for transgender applicants); or,

Proof of media coverage, including publications, newspapers, or articles, explicitly stating

LGBT status of owner(s); or,

Physician or attorney letter establishing LGBT status of owner(s); or,

Certificates, awards, recognition of owners as outstanding members of LGBT community; or,

Legal petition for name/gender change (for transgender applicants).

Are you gay enough for California? Can you prove it?

Did you ever think you’d live in a time when a state required people to prove they’re gay? Or a state would set aside $633 million for gay-owned businesses that would require people to prove they’re gay to prevent fraud?

You’re probably disinterested, as you likely don’t live in California. But stupid spreads like a cold on a plane, and Democrats are incredibly stupid. What starts in one liberal state never stays there, as other states seek not to be seen as “less progressive” than their fellow traveler morons in another – certain states seek to be first, but all liberal states scramble to avoid being last.

This will become a thing in other states, and those other states will try to outdo California. Business owners will have had sex with a certain number of people to prove they’re not only gay, but gay enough – super gay! Governors will appoint boards of gay determiners where inspections and testimonials will be needed in order to qualify for government contracts and, eventually, jobs.

A manufactured virus in a town in China no one had ever heard of swept around the world in a couple of months, a few years ago, and COVID didn’t have the Democrat Party doing its public relations the way this will.

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I swear, every time I think the Left has gotten about as stupid and pathetic as humanly possible, they hit themselves in the head with another shovel. There is no bottom for bottom feeders to hit. I just hope someone in the Justice Department is looking and acting. While Donald Trump is in office, we still have a chance to choke off this insanity and discrimination before it spreads.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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