California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts

A new report from the City Journal revealed the “LGBTBE Certification” process that individuals must go through should they wish to receive preferential treatment in the taxpayer-funded contract bidding process in the state of California.

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I can’t believe this is real…



California has a gay certification checklist to ensure taxpayer funded contracts only for lgbtq people, are being awarded to people who are gay enough



Extremely bizarre, not to mention highly illegal.



Source: @CityJournal pic.twitter.com/CCME6cjHiA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

The program came into being after years of Democrat leadership that constantly pushed the envelope on progressive policy, ultimately culminating into a body that granted gay-owned businesses lucrative contracts through the California Public Utilities Commission. They faced pressure from state activists who claimed that anti-gay discrimination was rife within “the ranks of the utility companies.” The result was that $633 million would be granted solely to business that could prove that they were owned by gays.

A questionnaire to certify the applicant’s status as a legitimate member of the gay or trans community included probing questions regarding marriage licenses, “completed or attempted parenting efforts,” evidence of a transition surgery, or a letter of approval from a “recognized LGBT organization.”

Of course, applicants must also provide multiple forms of ID should they wish to benefit from the program.

The punishment for faking any of these claims in hopes of cashing in on the DEI initiative is a fine of $5,000 and up to a year in a state penitentiary.

The discovery of the program has prompted numerous questions over the legality of providing material benefit to applicants merely due to their sexual orientation.

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