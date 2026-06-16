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California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 16, 2026 8:30 PM
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

A new report from the City Journal revealed the “LGBTBE Certification” process that individuals must go through should they wish to receive preferential treatment in the taxpayer-funded contract bidding process in the state of California.

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The program came into being after years of Democrat leadership that constantly pushed the envelope on progressive policy, ultimately culminating into a body that granted gay-owned businesses lucrative contracts through the California Public Utilities Commission. They faced pressure from state activists who claimed that anti-gay discrimination was rife within “the ranks of the utility companies.” The result was that $633 million would be granted solely to business that could prove that they were owned by gays.

A questionnaire to certify the applicant’s status as a legitimate member of the gay or trans community included probing questions regarding marriage licenses, “completed or attempted parenting efforts,” evidence of a transition surgery, or a letter of approval from a “recognized LGBT organization.”

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

Of course, applicants must also provide multiple forms of ID should they wish to benefit from the program.

The punishment for faking any of these claims in hopes of cashing in on the DEI initiative is a fine of $5,000 and up to a year in a state penitentiary. 

The discovery of the program has prompted numerous questions over the legality of providing material benefit to applicants merely due to their sexual orientation.

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