Mike Rogers' Healthcare Fix: Affordability, Accessibility, and Transparency

A patient-first agenda built on three common-sense pillars

For more than a quarter century, Michigan's U.S. Senate seats have been held by Democrats, and for decades, healthcare has behaved like the one sector of the American economy immune to competition. Consumers can compare the price of nearly everything they buy, from groceries to automobiles, but when it comes to medical care, they're often expected to make life-changing financial decisions without knowing the cost until weeks after the bill arrives.

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That isn't a functioning market. It's one reason healthcare costs continue to outpace wages, squeezing working families already struggling with housing costs and rising everyday expenses.

Our Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Mike Rogers, argues the answer isn't government control of American healthcare. It's restoring the market principles that make healthcare more affordable, transparent, and accessible for every Michigan family.

His proposal begins with a deceptively simple idea: require hospitals and insurers to follow the price-transparency laws already on the books.

Despite federal requirements, many providers still fail to disclose prices in ways patients can actually use. The result is a marketplace where consumers cannot comparison-shop, employers struggle to control benefit costs, and providers face little pressure to compete on price.

Mike Rogers would strengthen enforcement and impose meaningful penalties on hospitals and insurers that ignore those rules. It's an approach rooted in a basic economic principle: markets work better when buyers know what they're buying before they're forced to pay for it.

Prescription drugs present a similar problem.

Americans routinely pay more for medications than patients in other developed countries, even when the drugs come from the same manufacturers. Mike Rogers supports using the federal government's purchasing power to negotiate better prices while accelerating approval of lower-cost generic alternatives.

That second point deserves particular attention. Generic competition has consistently proven to be one of the most effective ways to reduce pharmaceutical spending. Every unnecessary delay in bringing generics to market preserves higher prices that families ultimately absorb at the pharmacy counter.

The proposal's final pillar targets an increasingly familiar frustration for patients: paying insurance premiums faithfully, only to encounter bureaucratic obstacles when it's time to access the coverage they've purchased.

Prior authorizations, delayed approvals, and denied claims have become routine features of the modern healthcare experience. Mike Rogers would require insurers to publicly report claim denial rates, approval timelines, and appeal outcomes while imposing penalties on companies that consistently demonstrate excessive delays or unusually high denial rates.

That level of transparency wouldn't eliminate every dispute between insurers and patients; however, it would do something the current system rarely does: give consumers meaningful information before choosing a health plan rather than after they've discovered its shortcomings.

Critics will argue these reforms don't go far enough. Others will say the government should play an even smaller role. I believe both debates are worth having. Conversely, Abdul El-Sayed's plan is a socialist scheme. Medicare For All might sound nice, but what he won't tell you is that his plan would close 35 rural hospitals across Michigan, cost Americans a staggering $32 trillion, and require a "historic" tax increase on working families to pay for it.

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It’s difficult to argue against the underlying premise that consumers deserve to know prices before receiving care, that competition should lower costs wherever possible, and that insurers ought to be accountable for how they treat the people paying their premiums.

Those principles extend beyond healthcare. Mike Rogers has made affordability the organizing theme of his broader economic agenda, pairing healthcare reforms with proposals intended to expand housing supply, reduce unnecessary regulation, and lower costs for working families.

Whether Congress ultimately embraces every element of that agenda remains uncertain. Sadly, Washington, D.C. rarely rewards straightforward solutions.

Still, the questions Mike Rogers is asking deserve more attention than they've received. Why shouldn't patients know what healthcare costs before treatment? Why shouldn't insurers explain how often they deny claims? And why shouldn't competition work in healthcare the way it does throughout the rest of the economy?

Those aren't partisan questions. They're market questions. And for millions of Michigan working families watching healthcare consume an ever-larger share of their household budget, they may be the most important economic questions of all. This November, Michigan voters aren't just picking a new United States senator; they're picking between a comprehensive, achievable healthcare plan and a scheme that bankrupts it: real reform with Rogers, or a $32 trillion leap off a cliff with El-Sayed.

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Bryan Posthumus represents Michigan’s 90th District in the Michigan House of Representatives and serves as the Michigan House Majority Floor Leader

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