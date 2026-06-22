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OPINION

The Legacy Good Fathers Leave Behind

Ashley Evdokimo
Ashley Evdokimo | Jun 22, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Legacy Good Fathers Leave Behind
Courtesy of Ashley Evdokimo

Sunday, like many of you, I spent Father's Day with my family. And on the drive home, I couldn't stop thinking about how lucky we were.

But then I realized, luck had very little to do with it.

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My parents didn't accidentally build the family we have today. They were intentional. They made decisions, sometimes difficult ones, that put family ahead of convenience. They taught us that love wasn't transactional. That family wasn't something you squeezed in when life slowed down.

It was life.

My dad served 28 years in the Air National Guard, and he loves this country deeply, but never at the expense of loving his family. Somehow, he managed to teach us that those two things weren't competing priorities — they were connected.

Because if your country isn't worth protecting your family for... what exactly are you protecting?

As I sat there reflecting on Father's Day, I started thinking less about what my dad did for a living and more about what he gave us. Not financially, not materially, but in terms of character.

Looking back, I see that my dad wasn't trying to be our best friend — that wasn’t his job. He was trying to prepare us for adulthood. And the older I get, the more I appreciate just how deliberate he was about doing that.

He taught us to show up when we said we would.

To shake someone's hand and look them in the eye.

To respect people, even when we disagreed with them.

To finish what we started.

To tell the truth, especially when it was uncomfortable.

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CONSERVATISM

To love this country while recognizing it isn't always perfect.

To protect the people who can't protect themselves.

Those lessons weren't delivered through long lectures. They were demonstrated. Because values aren't inherited through DNA, they're inherited through that demonstration.

Kids are funny that way. They don't become what you tell them; they become what they watch. And I think we've forgotten that somewhere along the way.

Today, we spend an enormous amount of time talking about giving children confidence, self-esteem, and opportunities. And don’t get me wrong, those things matter. But confidence without character eventually becomes arrogance. Opportunity without responsibility becomes entitlement. And freedom without discipline eventually disappears altogether.

Maybe that's why I've come to appreciate something else my dad gave us: consistency.

He wasn't perfect, no parent is, but he was there. He showed up, day after day, year after year. And he continues to do so even though we are grown. That quiet consistency gave our family something every child desperately needs: security.

Not the kind you buy. The kind you build.

It's easy today to minimize the role fathers play in society, and that's a mistake. Good fathers don't just raise good children. They raise future husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, neighbors, coaches, teachers, business owners, and citizens. They shape the people who will someday shape the culture, and culture isn't something that is changed primarily by politicians.

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It’s changed around dinner tables. In backyards. At Little League games. During long talks after a hard day. In ordinary moments that don't seem particularly significant until 20 years later, when you realize they formed the foundation of who you became.

This Father's Day reminded me that I didn't just inherit my dad's last name.

I inherited his values.

His work ethic.

His love of family.

His love of country.

Those are gifts no inheritance can ever match. So if you're fortunate enough to still have your dad, call him and thank him. Tell him what he got right, because fathers rarely hear it enough.

And if you're a father raising children today, never underestimate the influence you have. Your kids may not remember every birthday present, but they'll remember the man you chose to be — long after you're gone.

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