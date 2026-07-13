Thank You, President Trump, for a Wonderful 250th Anniversary

Independence Day has come and gone, but President Trump still deserves special recognition for presiding over our glorious 250th anniversary.

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He deserves every honor, considering all the hate, dishonor, and outright legal horror that he endured. From the rigged elections of 2020 to the lawfare and invasions of privacy, and the extensive defamation he has suffered from corporate media, influencer lackeys, and government toadies trying to shut him down.

He worked hard for the presidency, and he broke precedents, being the first chief executive to return to office for non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland. He fought the good fight, overcoming every political machination possible against him. Who knew there were so many enemies, foreign and domestic, determined to destroy our beloved United States?

President Trump was the final backstop to the radical destruction and the horrid decline of our country. If Kamala had carried the day in 2024, the United States would have ceased to exist. We would have become a larger, slightly wealthier form of Canada, with our constitutional rights eroded or stripped away, followed by continued military humiliation and cultural and political decline.

Thank God for Trump, and thank God he led the festivities for our 250th Anniversary.

Sadly, media pundits still mock his America First bravado. They don’t like the brilliant (some would call brazen) décor of the White House. They poo-poo the extensive array of presidential portraits in the Oval Office. They don’t want to see MAGA hats, especially the ones bearing “Trump 2028” on the front.

He says what he wants, he insults citizens and world leaders, and he doesn’t care anymore. Does this still bother “The Beautiful People of the Beltway”? Of course, because Trump dares to say what the rest of them knew but were too timid to declare.

They had accepted American decline. They had bought into the historical truisms that republics don’t last 250 years. Trump didn’t accept such lazy cynicism. Oh, how that bothered the pundits, the pollsters, and prognosticators in Washington DC, New York City, and Los Angeles! They enjoyed their ungodly counsel, they liked standing in their sin, and they loved sitting in their wealthy retirement homes, scorning everything else around them.

Trump did not. He has unleashed renewed vigor in America, a restoration underway. Not only are Americans proud to be American, but they want to help restore and expand this Exceptional Experiment.

The truth is, we have a chief executive, the first time since Ronald Reagan, who has determined not just to manage what remained, but to restore the greatness we had lost or witnessed taken away from us. China took advantage of easy trade conditions. Russia beguiled the foreign policy intelligentsia with empty proffering to join the international order, only to usurp South Ossetia, Crimea, and then invade Ukraine. Iran was still devising global nuclear destruction, burning our flags and despising our existence as the Last Best Hope on Earth.

Trump has stood up to those foreign affronts, unhampered by political pandering or collegial cowardice. Not only has he lived to tell the tale against our foreign foes, but he is rewriting our history at home, showing that American Greatness is here to stay. Jobs are up, industry is up, American morale is up. Immigration—legal and illegal—is down. Housing prices are coming down, along with crime and corruption across the continent.

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Decline is a choice, and Trump has chosen not to go along with it. “Make America Great Again” is not an empty mantra for our 45th and 47th president. He is making our country great again, and he’s making all of us feel good about being Americans, too.

He has revitalized our American consciousness. He retells the great stories of our heritage. He gave front-seat honor to surviving World War II veterans, who fought evil overseas so that we could have the good, strong, and sure in our homeland. He has restored reverence for our flag, waving banners from then and now. During his July 3rd, 2026, speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump told the story of the Belgian family who stitched together a makeshift American flag to signal their need for help. American forces came to the rescue, including the descendant of Francis Scott Key, the writer of our renowned national anthem. What an amazing coincidence, an incredible story! I had never known about this account until I listened to Trump’s moving speech. To top all that, Trump invited the descendant of that soldier to take the stage and salute that same flag before all of us. Just amazing!

President Trump is reminding us how great we are—and how we should not forget it. I wish I could say I voted for this, too, but his efforts far exceed anything I could have imagined! Now that’s the kind of President we need all the time.

Trump has made American patriotism cool again, and he’s making all the right people mad about it. The petty phalanx of political Pharisees has condemned President Trump for his unrestricted love of country. They certainly found fault with him for the UFC championship fights on the White House lawn. Along with millions around the country—and the world—I supported the move. Not only is America back, but we are promoting healthy, rugged, in-your- face masculinity again. So what if one of the winners claimed that Michelle Obama is a man? The fact is, compared to her husband Barack, Michelle looks like the one wearing the pants in that family. And American men are hearing the invitation from Trump: be men, be proud men, and be proud to be Americans.

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We all should be proud, brave, and full of bravado to be Americans.

The world is witnessing our greatness and repaying us the favor for our goodwill, too.

I wept with joy and gratitude listening to Scotsmen, Irish, and Englishmen singing “Take Me Home Country Roads” at one FIFA soccer match after another, then continuing the warm, melancholy refrains in the local bars. To witness Germans, Japanese, French, Norwegians, and Africans of all backgrounds celebrating our wonderful country was so overwhelming. Even Canadians took to social media, begging to become Americans. Who would have thought, after all the anti-American propaganda from Canadian politicians and media, that Canadians would want to go from friends to fellow citizens? One German visitor has gained well-deserved fame following his tearful admiration of our country, including a heartfelt apology because he had believed all the bad press about our country—and was gladly corrected.

All the visitors to the FIFA World Cup love our spirit; they love our kindness; they love our abundance; and they love us.

And I love President Trump for making all this happen.

Trump isn’t just making America Great Again. He is making Americans great again, and more people around the world are recognizing this greatness, not begrudgingly nor blindly, but with a bountiful friendship that will outlast future political wranglings and culture clashes. The fundamentals of our country have never been stronger. No matter the threats posed by the specter of communism or the demons of sectarian violence, I know that our country can overcome and thrive.

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Thank you again, President Trump, for a wonderful 250th Anniversary Celebration!

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