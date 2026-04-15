Stephen Miller: Trump Just Reasserted American Power for the Next 100 Years

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller declared President Trump’s actions in Iran a “total resetting of the American power dynamic for the next 100 years,” arguing that the U.S. has not only severely weakened the Iranian regime and its military, but also continues to shape its behavior throughout the ceasefire through the American blockade of its ports and ships

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This is what President Trump’s foreign policy has been about. For too long, we have relied on negotiations and limited uses of force. The Trump administration is making it clear that the United States is here to win and lead, and will do whatever it takes to achieve its objectives.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: Stephen Miller SAYS Trump just LOCKED IN a 100-YEAR WIN 🇺🇸🔥



“Iran is IN A BOX… this is CHECKMATE” 💣



DEAL? America wins. NO DEAL? Iran becomes a “FOOTNOTE” 😳



THE LESSON? “NEVER LISTEN TO A PANICAN” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wf2Wia8BQh — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 15, 2026

"Never listen to a Panikin, Jesse. You will do very well in life, ignore the Panikins, right?" Miller said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News. "They were the ones who warned of calamity in Venezuela and ended up being one of the greatest single foreign policy, military, geopolitical maneuvers in world history. What you're watching now in Iran with the implementation of this blockade is the total resetting of the American power dynamic for the next 100 years."

"President Trump is saying, we, the United States, have the world's not just most powerful military, most powerful Navy," he added. "And whoever controls the seas is able to control the outcomes in any foreign policy showdown. And so President Trump has put Iran in a box. He's played the checkmate move."

And so now, no matter what path Iran chooses, America wins. If Iran chooses the path of a deal, then that's great for the world. That's great for everybody. If Iran chooses the path of economic strangulation by blockade, then the world will pass Iran by. New energy routes will be established. New supply chains will be established. Other nations throughout the region, throughout the world, and especially America, will power the world. And Iran will become a footnote.

"So that's the choice Iran has," he continued. "And President Trump has put America into a win-win posture. You know, they accuse the president of having no strategy. He's just kind of flying by the seat of his pants. You look at Venezuela. You look at drill, baby, drill. You look what's happening with Iran and the Strait, and now China, Indonesia, the deals we've cut with the Japanese and the South Koreans. It does look like there's a strategy to counter the Chinese and make America energy dominant."

Miller went on to explain why Democrats and other panicans simply can't acknowledge the president's win.

Why don't they accept that? If I can see it, well, they should be able to see it, too. Because it's a total discrediting, Jesse, of the corrupt politicians and corrupt systems that brought America to its knees. Our wealth, our treasure, our power has been bled from us for 50 years. We won World War II, and then we decided that we were going to get rid of the Department of War. We were going to get the Department of Defense, and we were going to have a politically correct foreign policy. And we sent away our jobs, we sent away our wealth, we sent away our industry, and we gave other countries a chance to compete against us. President Trump has used trade policy, energy policy, manufacturing policy, and, yes, hard military power to ensure another century of American dominance.

Not only has American strength been reasserted, he argued, but it is also good for America at home.

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"And what's important for your viewers to understand is our quality of life that we have in America is purchased by American strength," Miller said. "The reason why our GDP per capita blows every other nation out of the water is because of American strength. That's why we're able to enjoy the life that we enjoy, but it was threatened as never before until President Trump said, we are going to be a proud, powerful, mighty nation again. And that's what you're seeing right now play out in the Middle East."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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