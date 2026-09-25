A Time to Pander

Politicians have decided to abandon truth and pander to their growing and aggressive Muslim populations.

What if someone tells a lie and everyone agrees with it? The annual September UN meeting of leaders of nation-states always produces its blooper reel, from Yasser Arafat with his gun holster to the more recent president of Haiti drinking straight out of a water pitcher and thus saving the need to wash the glass at his disposal. This year’s theme was lousy two-bit non-Trump “leaders” whose only task was to lambaste Israel in order to find favor in the eyes of those who will soon dominate their people.

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The fat, repulsive Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, claimed that he has never seen the scale of killing as in Gaza. According to Hamas, in nearly three years of fighting, 70,000 Gazans have died, including a very high percentage of Hamas fighters and commanders. In comparison, the Iranians apparently killed around 100,000 protesters over a few days earlier this year. The Ukraine War has over 90,000 dead. Around 600,000 died in Syria with Assad’s exit. Over 200,000 died in Darfur earlier in the century. So no, Donut Man, Gaza is not seeing unprecedented levels of violence. You just want Muslims to love you.

Emmanuel Macron, recovering from multiple black eyes dispatched by his teacher/wife, claimed that Hamas has no presence in the “West Bank”. That was news to Israelis who for decades have suffered from Hamas suicide bombings and drive-by shootings in and around Jerusalem. As if to prove how dumb the French Croissant is, a French citizen was murdered this week by a Hamas terrorist in the West Bank. He was the father of six. Apparently, being dumb has its advantages. He can conveniently forget the three hitchhiking Israeli youths who were picked up by a Hamas guy, murdered and had their bodies and the car burned.

King (stop laughing) Abdullah of Jordan is short in height and smarts. His grandfather came out of Saudi Arabia in order to take the land promised to the Arabs of the British Palestinian Mandate. Without Israeli water and intelligence, the only question is whether he would die from thirst or from a Palestinian bullet. His country is 60 percent Palestinian — they are eighth-class citizens and do not enjoy the same rights as the king’s Hashemite tribe. He trashed Israel by accusing her of genocide and violence against the same people he would gladly kill to stay in power. His father fought back Arafat’s attempt to oust him and killed thousands of Palestinians in the process. Many Israelis are demanding that the leadership turn off the tap for billions of gallons of water annually given to King Shorty and his tribe.

And on and on. The former ISIS butcher now playing president of Syria. Dictator Erdogan of Turkey. They all were on the same page: Israel is evil, its behavior in Gaza is out of control, and on and on. The problem with these highly predictable speeches is that they help strengthen the already growing Jew hatred in the US. “Look at all of those presidents and kings talking about how evil Israel is. Let’s go take some shots at the local synagogue.” The UN in the age of air travel and instant communication is like some clown driving his horse and buggy on the 405. The UN, like the League of Nations, was well-intentioned. But like the League, it has failed and needs to go. Iran was just elected via a secret ballot to the UN body that deals with nuclear proliferation. Many misogynistic countries like Qatar are on the Committee for Women’s Rights. It took the UN ages to condemn Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women. Its “Special Rapporteur,” Francesca Albanese, is a better spokesperson for Hamas than anyone they have in Gaza or Doha. And then there is Qatar. It is the money engine for Hamas and Jew hatred throughout the Western world. And its leader comes to the UN like he owns it — because he does.

All of those who trashed Israel at the UN have constituencies who want to hear the same. The Muslims poised to take over France and England want their poodle leaders to bark at Israel and the Jews. If they don’t, they might lose the next election. In Sweden and Berlin, new Muslim populations swung elections to the lefties, whom the Muslims will use until they are strong enough and can simply throw them off of tall buildings. So Abdullah and Macron accuse Israel of actions it did not take and whitewash the behavior of Hamas, because their people like the terrorists. A pack of spaghetti has a tougher spine than either of these two. Throwing Jews under the bus has no downside for them. Israel continues to turn a blind eye to Jordanian incitement when it should leave the kingdom high and dry of water and actionable intelligence. Macron figures another dozen policemen at Paris synagogues will be the low price for his claiming that Hamas only has flower shops in the West Bank. As the Talmud states, every generation gets the leaders it deserves. We live in an age of losers.

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Israel will be here long after Turkey falls to sectarian violence, Jordan is overthrown by Palestinians, France becomes a caliphate, and Syria is on its fifth post-Assad president. Lying about Israel and the Jews may give a dopamine hit and help with the local polls, but it does not remove underlying problems at home. The Palestinians live like garbage in Jordan and one day will decide that they have the numbers to depose King Shorty and take his realm. The same will be true for the others. France has no off-switch for uncontrolled immigration of Muslims who hate all things French. Syria is not stable, and al-Shaara will be gone before his beard has a white hair.

Pandering is nothing new. Charles Lindbergh had many followers of his anti-war America First movement. He obviously blamed the Jews as being one of the groups pushing for America’s entry into World War II, so how could it not be popular? Japan attacking Pearl Harbor and Hitler declaring war on the United States a few days later made Lindbergh’s movement as relevant as snow tires in the Sahara.

There was a time when politicians actually had something resembling a spine. They would take positions that were right even if they were unpopular. They did not have to deal in lies and exaggerations in order to push false narratives to bolster support. Let’s look at the sun-blocking head of the UN. He claims that the “violence” in Gaza is unprecedented, yet on his watch Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere have been slaughtered by Muslim terror gangs. Syria had hundreds of thousands killed during its civil war. And Iran killed tens of thousands of regime protesters earlier this year. So what is so “unprecedented”? Nothing really. But only in Gaza can he pin it on the Jews and thus get another year’s membership in the Jew-Haters Association. He will find his way to Qatar and Saudi Arabia — the country that can’t defeat a bunch of drugged-out barefoot Houthis. He will one day have a bust of his likeness — if there is another brass in the world — at the entrance to the main UN headquarters. It was his UNRWA that made the October 7th murders possible. The UN agency supplied manpower, equipment, workspace, food, and, most importantly, ran the civil side of Gaza while Hamas built endless tunnels and prepared for the assault on civilian Israeli centers. The Nazi spirit never died; it was simply transferred to the UN. Anything to harm Jews and aid in their murder is part of the UN ethos.

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