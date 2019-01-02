Columnists
Tipsheet
Cartoons
Notebook
Election
Capitol Voices
Sections
Capitol Voices
Entertainment
Radio News
Election
Poll Tracker
Slideshows
Video
Watchdog
Health
Newsletters
Topics
Sites
Hot Air
Bearing Arms
Twitchy
RedState
Human Events
Townhall Finance
Conservative Radio
Ocasio-Cortez, Khanna to oppose Pelosi-backed rules package
Share
Tweet
Ocasio-Cortez, Khanna to oppose Pelosi-backed rules package
Related Videos
SHOW COMMENTS
Trending on Townhall Media
Senators Overlooked Radical Record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg | Human Events
Human Events
County Supervisors In NY Make Second Amendment Stand
Bearing Arms
While targeting GOP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also starting to scare Democrats in Congress
Twitchy
Ocasio-Cortez’s Fiscal Plan Will Lead To Giant Tax Hikes On Middle-Class & Lower-Income Americans
Townhall Finance
Progressives Are Determined To Make Conservatives Out of Perfectly Fine Liberals
Townhall
AOC: When does nonstop criticism of me by the Daily Caller rise to the level of "harassment"?
Hotair
Something Was Strangely Missing From Media Coverage of Trump's Border Security Address
Redstate