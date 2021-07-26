Gavin Newsom: Unvaccinated Individuals Are 'Like Drunk Drivers'

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) went on CNN on Monday to talk about the indoor mask mandate in LA County, requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors.

CNN's Victor Blackwell asked Newsom whether that policy should be resurrected statewide.

Newsom responded by saying "we don't even have to have that debate if we can just get everyone vaccinated that's not vaccinated."

"It's like drunk drivers," he said. "You don't have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life at risk."

Gavin Newsom: Americans who refuse to get vaccinated are "like drunk drivers." pic.twitter.com/3bTypdXbXV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2021

Newsom has blamed the 25 percent of residents who remain unvaccinated in California as the fault of right-wing misinformation and pundits, naming Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Shortly following that accusation, Rep Greene and Newsom got into a back-and-forth on Twitter about everything Covid related.

.@GavinNewsom you know what is exhausting to the people of California?



Your communist dictatorship.



Shutting down businesses, closing churches, schools, and beaches is disgraceful



Mandating vaccines against people’s will is unconscionable



Which is why you’re being recalled. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021