Gavin Newsom: Unvaccinated Individuals Are 'Like Drunk Drivers'

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) went on CNN on Monday to talk about the indoor mask mandate in LA County, requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors.
CNN's Victor Blackwell asked Newsom whether that policy should be resurrected statewide.
Newsom responded by saying "we don't even have to have that debate if we can just get everyone vaccinated that's not vaccinated."
"It's like drunk drivers," he said. "You don't have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life at risk."
Gavin Newsom: Americans who refuse to get vaccinated are "like drunk drivers." pic.twitter.com/3bTypdXbXV— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2021
Newsom has blamed the 25 percent of residents who remain unvaccinated in California as the fault of right-wing misinformation and pundits, naming Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Gov. @GavinNewsom speaks on Covid misinformation. @AymanM pic.twitter.com/4TPqBKkFd5— Ayman Mohyeldin Reports (@AymanMSNBC) July 26, 2021
Shortly following that accusation, Rep Greene and Newsom got into a back-and-forth on Twitter about everything Covid related.
.@GavinNewsom you know what is exhausting to the people of California?— Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021
Your communist dictatorship.
Shutting down businesses, closing churches, schools, and beaches is disgraceful
Mandating vaccines against people’s will is unconscionable
Which is why you’re being recalled.
Disgraceful? Here's a word -- murderous.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021
Your anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans. Your own supporters are following you off a cliff and into the ICU.
Come clean about vaccines -- they save lives. https://t.co/pJjlzJ3TVJ