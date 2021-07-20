Biden Wants UN to Investigate US for 'Systemic Racism,' UN Nowhere To Be Found When Real Crimes Committed

The Biden administration recently announced it wants the United Nations to investigate the United States' supposed "systemic racism," as Townhall reported earlier.

In his statement released last week, Secretary of State Blinken formally invited UN envoys to investigate the United States and praised the UN's Human Rights Council's recent desire to "address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent."

The Human Rights Council has 47 seats, with countries rotating every three years that are elected by the UN General Assembly. The most recent batch of countries added to this body is a group of fifteen nations, the vast majority of which have glaring human rights violations and other serious crimes committed that garner little to no attention from the Biden administration or the UN. The new member countries tasked with policing human rights around the globe include China, Russia, Pakistan, Senegal, Malawi, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Keep in mind that these additions to the council happened last fall, less than six months after George Floyd's death, which has been used to justify the UN's new focus on what it calls systemic racism, and following riots which further encouraged grandstanding elites to project the left's narrative of America, with "racism" at the center of every plot point.

Of the recently added countries, China tops the list for most out of place on the UN's Human Rights Council. The CCP's six-week coverup of the Covid outbreak from the Wuhan lab is itself enough to question the UN's lack of reprimand and decision to let China onto the Human Rights Council. Never mind the political crackdowns in Hong Kong, the silencing of political opponents throughout mainland China, and the concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims.

Russia also has issues with human rights violations. Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organization that evaluates human rights, posits that Russia is "more repressive than it has ever been in the post-Soviet era. The authorities crack down on critical media, harass peaceful protesters, engage in smear campaigns against independent groups, and stifle them with fines."

Aside from the UK and France, all the new member countries on the Human Rights Council have at best a questionable record on human rights. Common trends include restrictions on freedom of expression, extrajudicial punishments and killings, general government corruption, and the imprisonment of political pariahs.

Pakistan silences oppositional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and cable networks. "A climate of fear continues to impede media coverage of abuses both by government security forces and militant groups," again according to Human Rights Watch. "Journalists increasingly practiced self-censorship in 2018, after threats and attacks from militant groups."

Senegal practices "unlawful or arbitrary killings including extrajudicial killings by or on behalf of the government," according to the State Department. Homosexuality is criminalized in Malawi with harsh punishments for offenders. The government of Côte d’Ivoire has enforced "temporary disappearances" of its citizens.

The list goes on for these countries, and yet the Biden administration chooses to invite UN authorities to spend time investigating America.