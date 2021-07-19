Inflation

Kevin McCarthy Sends Letter to House Republicans Concerning Inflation

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kevin McCarthy Sends Letter to House Republicans Concerning Inflation

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Republicans yesterday addressing inflation. 

McCarthy said that inflation is due to large spending from Democrats, something that is causing everyday Americans to spend more of their paycheck on necessities like food, gas, and insurance. 

"Republicans have sounded the alarm on this and we will continue to hold Democrats to account for their reckless handling of the economy," the statement read.

The statement features the testimonies of people gathered from social media responses.

McCarthy points out that even some Democrats acknowledge the results of Biden's spending. Kim Schrier, a representative from Washington state, said: "We knew that there was a possibility that this could lead to inflation….I know it feels—I feel it."

"Here’s the bottom line: prices on everything from gas to groceries are skyrocketing. And we know inflation is hitting hard-working middle class families the hardest."

So far, no amount of inflation or honest Democrats speaking the truth about inflation has stopped the Biden spending plan. 

Recommended
Are There Any Good Apples at the FBI?
Kurt Schlichter

"President Biden continues to double down on trillions in government spending – specifically, a new $3.5 trillion in extra spending in the budget authored by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), on top of the $1.9 trillion Democrats passed in March and the over $4 trillion the government spends in a normal year." 

If the Biden spending continues, inflation will only get worse. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Parents Sue D.C. Mayor, Other Officials for Allowing Minors to Receive Vaccine Without Parental Consent
Landon Mion
McConnell's Refusal to Cave to Trump Saved the Fillibuster
Landon Mion
Delta Panic Spreads: NYC Health Committee Chairman Wants to Bring Back the City's Mask Mandate for All
Spencer Brown
Fed Up Democrat Border Town Sues DHS to Stop Relocating Migrants to Their Area
Julio Rosas
Senators Urge U.S. Olympic Committee to Prohibit Athletes from Using Digital Yuan in 2022 Olympics
Madeline Leesman
Marsha Blackburn on Facebook Censorship: We Shouldn't 'Mirror Authoritarian Regimes' Like Cuba
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular