AOC Seeks to Cancel Biden's Infrastructure Win Over Lack of 'Diversity'

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:20 AM
AOC Seeks to Cancel Biden's Infrastructure Win Over Lack of 'Diversity'

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced that a bipartisan effort to reach an infrastructure agreement had found roots. Republicans had talked the price tag down to $579 billion in extra funding, bringing the total investment in infrastructure over the next eight years to $1.2 trillion, less than the Biden administration's original $2 trillion plan

But instead of celebrating the agreement or spinning it as a win for the Biden Administration, leftists such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) chose to highlight what they saw as a fatal flaw in the negotiations: the senators invited to the White House to announce the bipartisan deal were all white. 

The senators who spoke at the White House represented a diverse crosssection of the American people, but AOC and her leftist friends don't care.

