AOC Seeks to Cancel Biden's Infrastructure Win Over Lack of 'Diversity'

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced that a bipartisan effort to reach an infrastructure agreement had found roots. Republicans had talked the price tag down to $579 billion in extra funding, bringing the total investment in infrastructure over the next eight years to $1.2 trillion, less than the Biden administration's original $2 trillion plan.

We’ve struck a deal. A group of senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

But instead of celebrating the agreement or spinning it as a win for the Biden Administration, leftists such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) chose to highlight what they saw as a fatal flaw in the negotiations: the senators invited to the White House to announce the bipartisan deal were all white.

The diversity of this “bipartisan coalition” pretty perfectly conveys which communities get centered and which get left behind when leaders prioritize bipartisan dealmaking over inclusive lawmaking (which prioritizes delivering the most impact possible for the most people) https://t.co/U6bqd9o51C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2021

Bipartisan package? Cute, but not effective. If Dems want to do the right thing (for once), they’d give us the $10T investment we need ?? https://t.co/AZKhrKu7tC — Sunrise Movement ?? (@sunrisemvmt) June 24, 2021

The senators who spoke at the White House represented a diverse crosssection of the American people, but AOC and her leftist friends don't care.