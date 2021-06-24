Hawley Demands Answers on Deleted COVID Data

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, requesting answers relating to deleted Covid data.

"I write with grave concern about the latest allegations of a COVID-19 cover-up," Hawley began in his letter. "New public reporting suggests that Chinese researchers directed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to purge gene sequences of COVID-19 cases from a key NIH database. [1] The deleted information could be critical for understanding how the virus spread and where it came from. These deletions are alarming and merit a full congressional and law enforcement investigation."

Hawley points out that according to the National Institutes of Health's own website, removing data is usually disfavored. "Why the NIH would agree to remove key data about COVID-19 in the midst of the most severe public health crisis in a century is unfathomable"

The senator suggests that the removal of the Covid data may have been done to cover up any fault the CCP had in the origins of the virus, adding that the evidence NIH funds "may have found their way to the Wuhan Institute of Virology" is concerning. "American taxpayer-funded public health databases should be transparent and objective; they should not be subject to foreign influence."

"These newly reported actions raise serious questions about what other data Chinese-based researchers have sought to purge from the American scientific community. The American people need to know the extent of the CCP’s influence at the NIH and the CCP’s role in obscuring the origins of a pandemic that has claimed over 600,000 American lives."

Hawley's letter concludes with a list of 10 questions he has for Fauci and Collins, requesting a response by July 1. His questions mostly concerned the content of the data itself, who requested the deletion, and other questions aimed at discerning the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the NIH.