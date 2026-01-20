Townhall Media Announces Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Townhall Media, a subsidiary of Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM), today announced the appointment of Larry O’Connor as Editor of Townhall.com, effective immediately.

Advertisement

Larry O’Connor is a trusted conservative voice known for credibility, clarity, and consistency, earning the respect of audiences, peers, and industry leaders alike. He brings decades of experience across writing, podcasts, broadcast, and live events, along with a proven record of leadership, audience growth, and editorial excellence to one of the nation’s most influential conservative platforms.

O’Connor is known for his deep understanding of the political and cultural landscape. His career spans multiple media formats, and he has built a large, loyal national audience by combining sharp analysis, principled conservatism, and engaging conversations.

He has been part of the Townhall Media family since 2016, writing for both Townhall and HotAir. His daily live podcast, LARRY, airs weekdays at noon on Townhall.com and YouTube, reaching nearly 700,000 subscribers. In addition, listeners, Capitol Hill staffers, White House officials, and decision-makers across the Washington, D.C. region hear O’Connor every morning during drive time on WMAL 105.9 FM.

O’Connor is also a frequent lecturer at Hillsdale and The Heritage Foundation, and is well known for his enthusiasm for Navy football. He learned the art of war from Andrew Breitbart himself as editor of Breitbart TV.

As Editor of Townhall.com, O’Connor will oversee editorial strategy and guide Townhall’s continued growth as a premier media outlet for conservative news, commentary, and analysis.

“Townhall has been a cornerstone of the conservative movement for decades, and I’m incredibly honored and excited to take on the role of Editor,” said O’Connor. “This is a platform with a powerful legacy, an outstanding team of contributors, and a loyal audience that cares deeply about ideas, culture, and the future of our country. I’m eager to build on that foundation, elevate strong conservative voices, and help Townhall continue to inform, challenge, and inspire readers every day.”

Jonathan Garthwaite, Publisher of Townhall Media, welcomed O’Connor to the role, saying:

“Larry O’Connor is the perfect leader for Townhall.com. He brings credibility, experience, and a genuine respect for both our contributors and our audience. Larry understands the responsibility that comes with stewarding a platform like Townhall, and I’m grateful for his willingness to step into this role. We’re excited to support his vision and lead Townhall.com’s coverage at a critical period in America.”

O’Connor’s appointment reflects Townhall Media’s ongoing commitment to principled conservative journalism and values, and expanding its reach across today’s evolving media landscape.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting and opinion? Support our work by joining Townhall VIP! Use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!