Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Delivered Remarks Moments After His Final Show Aired, and It's Surreal

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff  |  April 24, 2023 3:30 PM

On Friday night, Tucker Carlson addressed the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Gala just moments after what we now know to be his final show on Fox News aired. While there is still a lot of speculation circulating following the remarkable news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News would be parting ways, one thing is for sure: Tucker Carlson's remarks on Friday night will serve as a surreal and unforgettable testament to the legacy of his primetime show and his legacy at Fox News.

Tucker spoke about the immeasurable courage that it takes to tell the truth in a world consumed with lies, the many people he's witnessed in his career who have fallen away from being a truth-teller, the persecution that those who tell the truth will inevitably face, and the supernatural sense of freedom that comes from testifying to the truth.

Watch the most important moments from his remarks last Friday night, curated by our team here at Townhall.

