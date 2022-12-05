Musk Says Assassination Threat Against Him Is 'Quite Significant'
Schlichter: What's the Endgame?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff  |  December 05, 2022 11:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In today's episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt asks, what's the endgame for Republicans? He argues that Representative Kevin McCarthy and Senator Mitch McConnell need to be replaced and gives his thoughts ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election, where Herschel Walker looks to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. In Kurt's mind, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will mess it all up tomorrow. Republicans need new leadership, but who can replace them?

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


CONSERVATISM KURT SCHLICHTER UNREDACTED UNREDACTED PODCAST

