Schlichter: The Goal Is to Win

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff  |  November 21, 2022 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Nick Wagner

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, great news! Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses Elon Musk fixing Twitter, why Ronna McDaniel, Senator Mitch McConnell and Represenative Kevin McCarthy don't deserve another chance and should be gone, Donald Trump's return and more.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


