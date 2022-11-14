Graham Joins Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections
Tipsheet
Premium

Schlichter: Don't Panic

Townhall.com Staff
November 14, 2022
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, great news! Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kut breaks down the post-election mess. Contrary to what you might be seeing from the RINOs and Never Trump crowd, it wasn't all of President Trump's fault. There wasn't a red tsunami as expected, but there was great news out of Florida, and New York gained seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. We had high expectations, but we didn't do what we said we would. But now is not the time to panic.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


