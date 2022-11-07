Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Schlichter: Red Wave Tomorrow

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff  |  November 07, 2022 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, great news! It's VIP Week! Use promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt gives his take on the 2022 midterms and runs down his Election Day predictions. Will Republicans see a red wave on Tuesday?

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


