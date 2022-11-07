Schlichter: Red Wave Tomorrow

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, great news! It's VIP Week! Use promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt gives his take on the 2022 midterms and runs down his Election Day predictions. Will Republicans see a red wave on Tuesday? WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

