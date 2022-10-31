Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Schlichter: What Are the Rules About Celebrating Physical Attacks on Your Political Enemy?

October 31, 2022
Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast!

In today's episode, Kurt asks, "What are the rules about celebrating physical attacks on your political enemy?" The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has revealed two different sets of rules.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

