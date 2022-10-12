WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Claims That Dems Are "Held Accountable" For Their Racism

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre claimed that "when a Democrat says something racist or anti-Semitic, we hold Democrats accountable."

Of course, Democrats have more than their fair share of dirty laundry when it comes to making racist or anti-Semitic remarks. From disgraced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, to squad member Ilhan Omar, there is a long and growing list of Democrats who are, in fact, not held accountable for their bigotry.

We've compiled some of the most egregious examples of Democrat hypocrisy on this question in the wake of Jean-Pierre's blatantly false notion that Republicans are held to a weaker standard than Democrats. Watch and see for yourself just how ridiculous Jean-Pierre's statement seems considering all of the Democrats whose racially charged comments have not gotten in the way of their political aspirations.