Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Hypocrisy Doesn't Matter

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 10:15 AM
Schlichter: Hypocrisy Doesn't Matter

Source: James Manning/Pool Photo via AP

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show! 

Kurt Schlichter addresses leftists' border policy hypocrisy being exposed after Governor Ron DeSantis transported 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. The media refuses to cover the border crisis, President Biden refuses to enforce the nation's laws, the border remains wide open, and so-called "sanctuary cities" complain when they get a taste of the consequences of the administration's failed policies.

Most Popular