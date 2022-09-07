Ed Morrissey

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 07, 2022 12:30 PM
VIP Gold LIVE Chat with Senior Writer Julio Rosas and HotAir Managing Editor Ed Morrissey – 1:30 PM ET

Source: Townhall Media

Join Senior Writer Julio Rosas and HotAir Managing Editor Ed Morrissey for an exclusive live chat at 1:30 PM ET!

Julio will discuss the latest border crisis and crime news, as well as his book, Firey (But Mostly Peaceful). Ed is keeping up with the breaking news at home and abroad and has plenty of news to share regarding exciting changes coming to HotAir leading up to the midterms.

They have plenty to discuss and lots of time to take your questions!

If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today! Use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership!

