VIP

Schlichter: Pessimism Is a Loser's Game

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 22, 2022 11:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show! 

Today, Kurt discusses Republican voters slowly eliminating RINOs from Congress, conservatives' midterm pessimism, Brian Stelter (aka the Potato) getting fired from CNN, and what Liz Cheney's next gig might be.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Most Popular