LIVE RESULTS: Tennessee Primaries

It's not a Tuesday, but it's yet another primary day to watch as Tennessee voters head to the polls and settle the field ahead of November's midterm elections that are now less than 99 days away.

Among the races that will have an impact on November's matchups is the Democrat primary for governor which will see Tennessee Dems choose their candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee in November.

When it comes to House races there are a few contested primaries on both sides. For Republicans, multiple candidates are jockeying for nomination in the 3rd, 5th, 8th, and 9th Congressional Districts.

Across the aisle, Democrat candidates in the 4th, 6th, and 8th Congressional Districts also face contested races.