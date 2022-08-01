Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: 2022 Is Only the Beginning

Posted: Aug 01, 2022 11:00 AM
Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! 

In today's episode, Kurt talks about President Trump becoming the center of the new populist Republican movement and how conservatives like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis follow his lead and fight back against wokeness without the learning curve. Kurt also asks, what will Republicans do for two years once they take back Congress this November? The economy is only going to get worse, and the Democrats want to raise taxes. What is certain, though, is November's red wave is just the beginning.

Get your copy of Kurt's latest must-read book, "We'll Be Back: The Fall and Rise of America," now!

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

