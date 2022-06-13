VIP

Schlichter: WaPo Is a Disaster

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: WaPo Is a Disaster

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, protect the Second Amendment and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt is joined by his good friend and Townhall Senior Columnist Larry O'Connor in San Diego, California! Buckle up, folks. 

The guys bash Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz and the insanity at the outlet, talk about the massive Hollywood hit "Top Gun," and more.

Want more Kurt? Pre-order his latest book, "We'll Be Back: The Fall and Rise of America," now!

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

Soros Now Actively Distancing Himself From Loser DA Chesa Boudin
Mia Cathell
Shrug: Will the Media Ever Bother to Cover the Crime Spree Terrorizing Pro-Life Organizations?
Guy Benson
Only Feds? Did Cops Admit Alleged White Nationalist Group Is Riddled With Informants?
Matt Vespa
Pro-Abortion Protesters Attempt to 'Shut Down' the Supreme Court
Julio Rosas
Incentives for Red Flag Law Expansion Included in Bipartisan Anti-Gun Talks
Matt Vespa

The Biden Admin Said Gas Would Be $2.88 This Year
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular