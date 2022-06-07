LIVE RESULTS: California, New Mexico, and Montana Primaries

After a break in primary elections following Memorial Day, voters are back in the spotlight as they choose their parties' standard-bearers for November's midterms just five months away. Tuesday night, it's voters in seven states who have their turn deciding the direction of their respective parties as centrist Democrats find it difficult to beat leftist challengers and Republicans continue to pick America First candidates to represent them in the general election contests ahead. For more on these races, plus live-updated vote totals as ballots are counted on Tuesday night, stay with Townhall and read on below:

California

In bluer-than-blue California, one of the biggest stories ahead of Tuesday's primary is how few Golden State residents have voted so far. In a funny twist, the state that has made it supposedly easier than ever to vote has found that Californians aren't doing so. The Los Angeles Times even lamented on Monday that early voting turnout is "dismal."

But by far the biggest item in California to watch on Tuesday night after polls close is the recall effort against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. As The Washington Post put it bluntly, "[t]he district attorney is in trouble." Boudin, the child of Weather Underground domestic terrorists who was raised by the unrepentant terrorist Bill Ayers himself, is barely halfway through his first term as the City by the Bay's top cop, but he has made a name for himself by being one of the softest-on-crime DAs in America. And the proof of why that's been a disaster is evident in San Francisco. It's become, for many residents, the land of the lawless — hence the recall effort which, in a surprise to some, was spearheaded by one of Boudin's fellow (albeit more centrist) bay area Democrats.

Montana

In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is among five others seeking the GOP nomination to represent Montanans in a newly created congressional seat that covers a western slice of the state stretching from Bozeman to Butte to Missoula to Kalispell. Zinke previously represented Montana in the House as the state's at-large member from 2014 to 2017. There are also three Democrats and one Libertarian running for the First District.

New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment has seen multiple Republicans seek their party's nomination for the contest to unseat Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is unopposed. The five-way GOP race includes two frontrunners: a former TV Meteorologist, Mark Ronchetti, and state Rep. Rebecca Dow. Greg Zanetti, Jay Block and Ethel Maharg are also on the Tuesday's GOP primary ballot. Meanwhile, after redistricting, Democrats are looking to mount a stronger challenge to incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's Second Congressional District. That contest is between a doctor, Darshan Patel, and a city councilor from Las Cruces, Gabe Vasquez.