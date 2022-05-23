Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Twitter Is Essential for the Elites

In today's episode, Kurt discusses the radical left's attempt to make the 2022 midterms all about abortion (though the American people are focusing on the real issues), Hispanic and African American voters switching parties, and why Twitter is essential for the elites, but Elon Musk is ruining their stranglehold on the distribution of information.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

