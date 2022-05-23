Schlichter: Twitter Is Essential for the Elites

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses the radical left's attempt to make the 2022 midterms all about abortion (though the American people are focusing on the real issues), Hispanic and African American voters switching parties, and why Twitter is essential for the elites, but Elon Musk is ruining their stranglehold on the distribution of information.