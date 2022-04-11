Schlichter: President Trump Screwed Up Epically

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses President Trump's latest endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and why he believes the decision is an epic screw-up. Is Dr. Oz really a woke liberal? He has supported gun control, is a friend of Oprah, and has been pro-abortion. According to Kurt, the GOP has way better options.