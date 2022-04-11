Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: President Trump Screwed Up Epically

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 11, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: President Trump Screwed Up Epically

Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt discusses President Trump's latest endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and why he believes the decision is an epic screw-up. Is Dr. Oz really a woke liberal? He has supported gun control, is a friend of Oprah, and has been pro-abortion. According to Kurt, the GOP has way better options. 

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

As Biden Is Tied Down in Ukraine, China Is Building More Nuclear Weapons
Matt Vespa

The Definitive Ranking of How States Handled COVID
Spencer Brown
Democratic Maryland Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto to Allow Non-Physicians To Perform Abortions
Madeline Leesman
CBS Poll Shows How Badly Biden Is Losing the Messaging War
Spencer Brown
Here's the Next 'Walls Are Closing in on Trump' Story That's Destined to Collapse
Matt Vespa

Sexual and Gender Identity Indoctrination in Elementary Schools Isn't a Conspiracy Theory
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular