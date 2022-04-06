Ed Morrissey
LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with Spencer Brown and HotAir's Ed Morrissey

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 06, 2022 12:50 PM
Source: Townhall Media

In an exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat, Townhall Managing Editor Spencer Brown and HotAir Editor Ed Morrissey discuss the day's latest news at 1:30 pm ET! If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today to participate in today's chat. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST at checkout to receive 25% off!

Spencer and Ed will take your questions and discuss the latest news on the economy, Russia and Ukraine, Biden's sad and bizarre wandering moment at the White House, and other news items you need to know!

A replay of today's live chat will be available.

