Schlichter: Joe Rogan Tried to Be Reasonable

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses Spotify being full of whining employees and the left's efforts to cancel Joe Rogan. Rogan tried his best to be reasonable, but that was a big mistake.

WARNING CONTAINS: STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

