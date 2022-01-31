Illegal Immigration
VIP

Live Chat with Spencer Brown and Julio Rosas – Tuesday, February 1, 12:00 PM ET

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 8:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Live Chat with Spencer Brown and Julio Rosas – Tuesday, February 1, 12:00 PM ET

Source: Townhall Media

Join Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas and Managing Editor Spencer Brown for a live chat at 12:00 PM ET this Tuesday, February 1!

The duo will discuss the latest news on President Biden's border crisis, as Julio will detail what he has seen on the ground along our southern border and address the leaked audio of border patrol agents voicing their frustrations to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Townhall Media live chats are reserved exclusively for VIP Gold members, and they would not be possible without your support! If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, join today and use promo code CRISIS at checkout to get a 25% discount!

Recommended
Keep on Truckin', Working Class Rebels
Kurt Schlichter

Recommended Townhall Video

Tom Cotton Pledges to Block Biden's DOJ Nominees Over 'Refusal' to Defend U.S. Marshalls Sued in BLM Riots
Landon Mion
Nikole Hannah-Jones Scrubs Tweet Alleging That Americans Are Okay with Open Racism
Landon Mion
FDA Fully Approves Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Madeline Leesman
House Republicans Demand DHS Release Long-Awaited Report on Agents Falsely Accused of 'Whipping' People
Julio Rosas
Ron DeSantis Just Owned the Liberal Media Again on COVID...And They're Probably Too Stupid to Notice
Matt Vespa
Should the GOP Shut Down the Government Over Vaccine Mandates?
VIP
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular