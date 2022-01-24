Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: The Looming Ukraine Disaster

Kurt Schlichter
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt addresses the conflict brewing in Eastern Europe as the U.S. and Ukraine prepare for a Vladimir Putin invasion.

WARNING CONTAINS: STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Most Popular