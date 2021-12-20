Schlichter: Forget Hillary Clinton, Could This Be the Democrats' 2024 Dark Horse?

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses the future of the Democratic Party and who will take over as party leader in the 2024 presidential election. Is Hillary Clinton making a comeback? Or is there another dark horse candidate waiting to make her move? This contender is angry, bitter, and hates conservatives. She has a real chance to win the nomination, but will she even run? Time will tell.