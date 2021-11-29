Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Lauren Boebert's Big Mistake

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! 

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses video surfacing of Rep. Lauren Boebert talking about being in an elevator with Rep. Ilhan Omar and recounting when Omar got on, "And I said, well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine." He addresses the reaction from the media and politicians, what he thinks of Boebert's comments, and why Boebert should have never apologized and left her defenders hanging.

WARNING: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

