Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: Glenn Youngkin Was the Right Guy at the Right Time

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: Glenn Youngkin Was the Right Guy at the Right Time

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! With the 2022 midterms now underway, Townhall's conservative journalism needs your support more than ever before. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code 2022 to get 40% off a membership so that you support our mission and never miss an episode!

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses Glenn Youngkin's flawless campaign and huge victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, why Youngkin was the right guy at the right time, the Left's failed political playbook, and why conservatives are correct about everything.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Recommended Townhall Video

Steele Melting: Why Durham's Latest Indictment Matters
Guy Benson
Stelter Guest Roasts Liberal Media's 'Great Awokening' and Coverage of Youngkin Win
Spencer Brown

The Democratic Party's Bleeding Over 2021 Election Has Yet to Stop. Here's The Latest Issue.
Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Huma Abedin Wrote That Book
Matt Vespa

NRCC Is Out With a New Ad, One Year From Midterms
Leah Barkoukis
Ted Cruz Slams Big Bird's Tweet Promoting COVID-19 Vaccines
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular