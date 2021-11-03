Video: Meet Winsome Sears: The First Black Woman To Be Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Elect

Virginia

Meet Winsome Sears: The First Black Woman To Be Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Elect

Meet Winsome Sears, the first black woman to be elected to serve as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor. She'll serve alongside Governor Elect Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Elect Jason Miyares. Republicans in Virginia swept the state last night with voter enthusiasm not seen for over a decade.

All eyes were on Critical Race Theory as a pivotal issue in Virginia. In her acceptance speech, Winsome Sears blasted wokeness, identity politics, and CRT in a direct rebuke to the culture war insanity pushed by Democrats. This is what the American dream looks like.

